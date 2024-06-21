Highlights Camryn Bynum is confident the Vikings will go to the Super Bowl in 2024.

The Vikings invested heavily in adding talent in the 2024 offseason.

Success hinges on team preparation and ensuring talent translates to on-field results.

The Minnesota Vikings are certainly hoping for better results this upcoming season.

Minnesota had high expectations for the 2023 campaign after making the playoffs in 2022. However, they vastly underperformed. That said, one Vikings player is not allowing last season to hinder his vision for the 2024 season.

Camryn Bynum debuted in the NFL with Minnesota back in 2021. He has seen the team's highest point and its lowest over the last three seasons. Entering his fourth year, he shared with NFL.com that he fully expects the Vikings to go all the way in 2024:

I expect a Super Bowl. Everybody says that, and everybody should say that. But you look at the guys on the team, you look at the locker room, all the experience we have. Look how much depth we have, especially on the defense. So many guys. It's almost weird looking around, you're like, OK how are we all going to get on the field? There's just so many ballers.

Bynum acknowledged the pieces Minnesota has on the defensive side of the ball. However, while defense may win championships, it is not the only aspect required to do so.

What it Will Take

Bynum opens up on why his expectations are high and what it will take

You also have to have a competent offense, as well. And in Bynum's eyes, the Vikings offensive unit can more than hold up its end of the bargain:

You look at the offense. There's a baller at every position when you look across the whole board. That's why I'm confident when I say I expect us to be a Super Bowl team.

The Vikings certainly have talent on both sides of the ball. Of course, recently re-signed wide receiver Justin Jefferson needs no introduction. But they also added running back Aaron Jones to the mix this offseason. On defense, they overhauled their pass rush, adding Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel through free agency. They also traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Alabama star edge rusher Dallas Turner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Camryn Bynum broke out for the Vikings in 2023. He recorded career highs in total tackles (137), forced fumbles (3), and passes defended (9) while tying a career-high for interceptions (2).

Having the talent is one thing. But simply having talent on your roster won't be enough. They have to go and out play the opponent, as well. There is a lot that goes into a team's performance every Sunday. And Bynum said that time leading into game day will be vital if they want to win a Super Bowl in 2024:

Really, our preparation has to tell it all. You say that every year. Every team says that every year, but we have to put all these names and everything. We have to make it real.

The Vikings' roster has tons of talent and experience, and they have two elite play-callers on offense in head coach Kevin O'Connell and on defense in defensive coordinator Brian Flores, but at the end of the day, it will be rookie QB J.J. McCarthy's development that tells the tale here.

