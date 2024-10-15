Viewed as the successor to the No. 8 shirt at Real Madrid by the legendary Toni Kroos himself, Federico Valverde has now firmly established himself as one of the team’s core players, and already has a plethora of team accomplishments to his name since making the step-up to the first team from Real Madrid Castilla.

But, the Uruguayan’s route to becoming one of La Liga’s best midfielders hasn't come without hardship and overcoming adversity.

Growing up in a family of ‘hustlers’ as Valverde likes to call it – he doesn’t like to consider his upbringing as being from that of a poor family who made many sacrifices – the now-26-year-old spoke of his childhood in a sit-down piece with The Players’ Tribune last year, and briefly discussed how he had a trial with Premier League giants Arsenal as a teenager.

He would ultimately choose a different route, despite being under pressure to move to north London which has seen him nominated on the 30-man short list for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. Here's the story of Valverde's rise and why he turned down a move to Arsenal.

The Beginning Wasn’t So Easy

Valverde had to overcome hardship early on in his life

In his earlier years, Valverde felt the wrath of what comes along with playing football, even at grassroots level, with him admitting that he felt embarrassed at the prospect of his teammates coming over to his house because his family only had the three free-to-air TV channels.

That, combined with him constituting a bed as a mattress on the floor in a corner of a dark room which had springs that would trap him to the point of needing to call for help to get up, and hearing cockroaches crawl around the room in the dead of night, makes for horror movie-esque imagery.

But, he would use those emotions around his home circumstances as fuel for when he stepped onto the field, with the ultimate goal of wanting to change his family’s fortunes forever.

As can often happen when undergoing any significant change in circumstances, though, turning professional for Valverde also changed his personality, with him even admitting that he felt that he “was a God” after he signed his first professional contract.

But before he made the move from Uruguayan outfit Peñarol, based in his hometown of Montevideo, to Real Madrid, Valverde attracted interest from a plethora of top European clubs, including Arsenal.

"When I turned professional with Peñarol at 16, I thought that I was a God. I don’t think people understand how crazy it is to go from being a nobody to walking down the street in your city and all of a sudden you have grown men wanting a selfie with you. You’re getting DMs from girls who wouldn’t even look at you last week. Everybody wants to be your friend. Even if you have great parents like mine, it’s impossible not to stray off the path."

What Could Have Been

Valverde trialled with Arsenal at age 16 but felt uncomfortable in England

It is no secret that Valverde was sent to trial at Arsenal when he was 16-years-old. Despite the club’s prestige and rich history, North London was worlds apart from what he was used to growing up in Uruguay, and England was never where he really wanted to be.

His reasoning for this doesn’t have to do with the Gunners itself, more the outside pressure from the business-side of professional sport, with those around him trying to get inside his head about what life could be like for him if he were to make the 15-plus hour flight over to the United Kingdom to kick-start his career. Valverde explained that he felt like a “hostage” at that point in his life, due to the way certain individuals wanted to force him into financially beneficial decisions, regardless of how he felt.

"The business side of football took over. Certain people were telling me, 'Who wouldn’t want to go play for Arsenal? You want to stay here in Uruguay? That’s crazy!' What they were really saying under their breath was, 'We can all make a lot of money if you go.' You realize that your life is not your own in football. Especially at a young age, you feel more like a hostage. Even your family becomes a hostage. Football is an escape to a better life, especially for us in South America, and the vultures know that. They put the pressure on you in a 'nice' way. Damn, Fede, if you go to Arsenal, you’ll have a nice bed and a shower that stays warm for 30, 40 minutes! Who wouldn’t want that life?"

In the end, all it took was one week for him to be convinced that he didn’t want to play for the club because of how much he'd miss his family. But, then Real Madrid came calling, and they were willing to relocate his family too, and it was a meeting which would ultimately signal the beginning of fulfilling a lifelong dream for young Fede, with nobody then knowing how it would alter the trajectory of his career, and his life as he knew it.

"They sent me on trial to London for a week, and I just wasn’t comfortable. If you only think of material things, it sounds great. But we are not robots. The reality was that my family couldn’t come to London with me. I’d have to live alone, not speaking the language, at 16 years old. For every one kid who succeeds moving overseas, you don’t see the 100 who fail. I was either crazy enough or courageous enough to say no. Give me freezing showers as long as I can stay with my family."

Move to Madrid and Breakout 2023–24 Season

Valverde has earned his first 30-man shortlist nomination for the Ballon d'Or

Valverde would dub that day in 2016 when he got the chance to move to Madrid as “perfect”, and he hasn’t looked back.

"That was the first perfect day of my life. Because I saw how excited my parents were. My mom cries for anything, but my dad is a rock. It takes a lot for him to show emotion, but I saw a tiny little crack! Hahahah. I saw the light in his eyes, you know? 'My son plays for Real Madrid.' There’s no price in the world you can put on that sentence. I was on top of the world. For a few months. Then life reminded me to be humble, as it always does."

He had to earn his move to the first team, having started out with Real Madrid Castilla, and became a regular feature for the side within just a few months, which saw him sent out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna for the 2017-18 season.

Upon his return, he impressed so much during the 2018-19 pre-season that it was a no-brainer that he should be moved to Los Blancos’ first team, making his official debut for the side in the UEFA Champions League group stages in a match against Viktoria Plzen at the Bernabeu.

Fast-forward to the 2023-24 campaign, though, and Valverde really began to shine under the brightest lights of them all.

Federico Valverde - 2023-24 Season Statistics Matches Played 54 Goals 3 Assists 8 Progressive Passes 231 Progressive Carries 104 Progressive Passes Received 102

Making 54 appearances in all competitions last season, Valverde had one of the best seasons of his professional career, in which he recorded three goals and eight assists, mostly coming from central midfield, though he also played as a right midfielder, right-winger and even a defensive midfielder, further showcasing his positional versatility which has widely seen him hailed as world-class.

That, along with his 91 percent pass accuracy, saw him ranked as one of the top five South American players based on performances last season, with his Madrid teammate Vinícius Júnior taking the top spot.

With Madrid, he heavily contributed to their plethora of team success, in which they pipped Barcelona to the La Liga title by 10 points, won the Spanish League Cup, and then the UEFA Champions League - Valverde's second UCL title of his career. They would also go on to win the UEFA Super Cup ahead of this season, capping off a 2023-24 campaign to remember for the Uruguayan, which saw him sign an extension to stay with the club through 2029.

But there were even greater accomplishments for Valverde coming, including a nomination on the 30-man shortlist for the greatest footballing individual award of them all - the Ballon d'Or. While he isn't viewed as one of the top favourites to actually win the award, to be nominated is still a huge achievement, and is the best recognition a player could receive for their work.

Having recently taken over the No. 8 shirt for this season, switching from No. 15, he is now considered as the best number eight in world football right now, ahead of the likes of Martin Odegaard, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri and Bruno Fernandes.

As a kid who grew up in Montevideo, Uruguay, Valverde perhaps could never have envisioned where he would be at this stage of his career.

And still just 26-years-old, he is only just beginning to enter his prime, and with his Ballon d’Or nomination, the world is now on notice of the sheer attacking talent he has in his bag of tricks that strikes fear in opposing defences every week.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FBRef and WhoScored.com, and are accurate as of 11/10/2024.