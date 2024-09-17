One man who has shared the ring with both Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois has made his prediction for the Wembley showdown which takes place this weekend on the 21st of September.

AJ and “Dynamite” Daniel Dubois will face off at Wembley Stadium on Saturday with the former hoping to join an exclusive club of three-time heavyweight world champions, while the latter will be making his first defence of his newly upgraded IBF interim heavyweight world title.

Dorian Darch vs Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois

The Welshman lost both fights vs the Englishmen

Dorian Darch, the now-retired Welsh heavyweight, faced AJ in 2014 as the more experienced fighter, boasting nine fights with seven victories against Joshua, who had only made his professional debut the year before with three fights previous, all of which had been won by knockout.

The fight was not a competitive one and Darch was lucky to make it out of the first round as AJ found the target with a right hand in the middle of some heavy combinations as the first round came to an end. This would ultimately signal the end of the fight, however, as Joshua came out in the second and pounced on the Welshman, catching him once again with an overpowering right hand, followed up by some equally heavy left hooks, which left the referee no choice but to step in and wave the fight off.

Three years later, Darch would be stood across from Dubois who had slightly more experience than Joshua, coming to their fight with five professional victories all by way of knockout. But Darch had also stacked up a further seven fights in that time. However, it must’ve felt like déjà vu for Darch as he found himself on the end of a pinpoint right hand from Dubois with 30 seconds left in the first round, managing to save himself from the first-round finish with some educated clinch work. The second round would not prove any more successful, however, as Dubois was on the hunt and dropped his opponent twice before he was put down a third and final time, as the referee had seen enough and called an end to proceedings.

Darsh's Prediction For Joshua vs Dubois

He's going with AJ via knockout

Calling on his unique experience of fighting both, Darch provided his insight into how he thought the fight would go as the two British stars contest for the IBF heavyweight strap.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 17/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

“Dubois is just not as big or hit as hard as Joshua, in my opinion, but he was a better technical boxer. Standing next to Anthony Joshua – he’s massive – but Dubois is not that much bigger than me. Dubois did hit hard, don’t get me wrong, but he didn’t have concussive power in my opinion. AJ is more one-shot, lights-out power. Dubois had me down three times. But none of the punches would have made me stay down.”

Darch was complementary of Dubois’ technical ability, saying he has come a long way since his defeat to Joe Joyce, but could only see this fight ending one way; a knockout victory for AJ.