Highlights UFC star Max Holloway has named a surprising fighter as the hardest-hitting opponent he's ever faced.

'Blessed' - a former world champion in the UFC - has fought the likes of Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo in his career.

However, the 32-year-old believes one fighter hits harder than the two aforementioned.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has named the surprising fighter as the hardest-hitting opponent he’s faced in his career.

The 32-year-old has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport since signing with the promotion over 10 years ago.

Throughout his career in MMA so far, 'Blessed' has never shied away from a challenge. After fighting Dustin Poirier in his promotional debut, things would only get harder for Holloway.

Soon after, he fought former two-division champion Conor McGregor during his rise to the top of the pile. The likes of Charles Oliveira, Anthony Pettis, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, Alexander Volkanovski, Frankie Edgar, and Yair Rodriguez are a few other stars who feature on his CV.

Despite facing some of the biggest stars of all time, Holloway revealed that none of the aforementioned names hit the hardest.

Andre Fili is the Hardest-Hitting Opponent Holloway Has Ever Faced

'Touchy' has 11 defeats to his name

'Blessed' insists that featherweight star Andre Fili was the hardest hitting opponent he has ever fought. Holloway - who has never officially been dropped in the UFC - had to show some adversity against 'Touchy.'

The pair met back in 2014. Fili was fighting in the promotion for just the second time following his debut win against Jeremy Larsen, while his opponent was stepping in the UFC cage for the eighth time.

Despite enduring some tough shots, Holloway would go on to win via third-round submission. Nearly a decade on, the Hawaiian didn’t hesitate to name Fili as his hardest-hitting opponent following his clash with Arnold Allen.

“Andre Fili,” Holloway quickly replied when a reporter asked him who is the hardest puncher he’s fought in his professional career.

"Andre Fili, he’s the only guy that I ever got caught with and I looked at the time like, ‘What the f***? What am I doing?’ I remember going to the cage and being like, ‘Holy s***! He hit me pretty hard.’ "Andre Fili is the hardest cracker I’ve felt at 145lbs, for sure.”

'Touchy's' Career in the UFC

He hasn't been able to reach the top of the sport

While Holloway has gone on to achieve so many breathtaking moments in the sport - including winning a world title - Fili hasn't been able to get anywhere near the top of the featherweight division.

With 36 professional fights to his name, 'Touchy' has lost 11 times. 10 of his 24 wins in the sport have come via knockout and also has 11 victories via decision.

It's fair to say that Fili's CV isn't quite as glamorous as Holloway's. That said, he has fought both Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar since going toe-to-toe with 'Blessed.'

His last win in the UFC came back in June - when he defeated fellow veteran Cub Swanson at UFC 303 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.