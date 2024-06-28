Highlights Logan Storley has shared the cage with both Ian Garry and Michael 'Venom' Page, offering insights on their styles and potential outcomes in their UFC 303 bout.

Storley highlights Garry's strong kicking game as a potential game-changer, while acknowledging Page's speed and movement as a challenge.

Storley predicts a close, difficult-to-predict fight, with neither knockout being a sure outcome, emphasizing the importance of Garry's calf kicks to slow down Page.

Former interim Bellator welterweight champion, Logan Storley, has shared the cage with both Ian Garry and Michael 'Venom' Page. Storley has not fought Garry but they were regular sparring partners at the Kill Cliff gym in Florida. Storley fought Page at Bellator 281 and won via controversial split decision in London.

There will not be many men who would have shared the cage with both Garry and MVP, but Storley is one who has, and he has given his opinion on how he sees the huge UFC 303 bout between the Irishman and Englishman going.

Logan Storley Predicts Ian Garry vs Michael 'Venom' Page

Storley has shared the cage with both men

Ian Machado Garry and Michael 'Venom' Page have enjoyed successful careers in MMA so far and have a few things in common with each other including their technical fighting styles and the fact that both men are looking to get to the UFC welterweight title. Another thing that both men have in common is that they have both shared the cage with former interim Bellator welterweight champion, Logan Storley.

Storley fought Page at Bellator 281 where he won via controversial split decision to become the interim Bellator welterweight champion. Storley and Garry have not fought in official competition but they have trained together and were regular training partners during Garry's time at the Kill Cliff gym in Florida. Having the unique experience of spending time in the cage with two of the most technical welterweights on the planet, Storley has broken down the fight and tried his best to give an educated prediction of how the fight will go despite many MMA fans being on the fence for this bout.

In an exclusive interview with Bloody Elbow, Storley said the following:

“It’s a really really interesting fight. I think if Ian Garry goes for the calf kicks and uses his really great head kick maybe he could slow him down and MVP likes to drop his hands, while his speed and movement will be a little difficult for Ian right away."

Storley mentioning the calf kicks is interesting as historically, MVP has had some difficulty dealing with leg kicks throughout his career and was knocked unconscious by Douglas Lima at Bellator 221 following his leg getting taken out. Garry has been known for having strong kicks throughout his career and in particular, put on a leg kick clinic against Neil Magny at UFC 292.

Ian Garry's Not-so-Secret Weapon

Irishman's kicking game is on point

Storley also once again went on to highlight the kicking ability of Garry as something which could be a game-changer in the fight. The former Bellator champion also revealed that he can't see Page knocking the Irishman out.

"I honestly think that’s a toss-up fight for me. I truly don’t know what is going to happen. I think it’s going to be a very close fight, I don’t see MVP knocking him out, I think that potentially Ian could with a kick. Ian has really, really good high kicks and maybe MVP will walk on to one of those. But his speed is going to be difficult unless Ian goes to those calf kicks and slows him down.”

The huge welterweight showdown between Garry and Page is arguably the closest and hardest-to-predict fight on the entire UFC 303 card.