Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora has predicted that Oleksandr Usyk will defeat Tyson Fury via stoppage in their highly-anticipated rematch due to take place on the 21st of December.

The pair’s first head-to-head battle took place in May earlier this year, where Usyk claimed victory over the Gypsy King via split decision to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in 25 years.

Chisora, aged 40, has fought both Usyk, aged 37, and Fury, aged 36, and despite losing to both men on every occasion they entered the ring, this arguably gives him good grounds to predict the fight’s outcome.

Derek Chisora's Prediction for Usyk vs Fury 2

'War' is backing Usyk to win again, but this time via stoppage

“I don’t think Tyson was 100%,” Chisora told talkSPORT. “He had a massive cut. He didn’t spar the way he wanted to spar, and he was under-prepared. He was mucking around for the first four or five rounds because his confidence was not there.

“I think Usyk stops him this time.”

Chisora was also quick to point out that Fury’s relationship with his trainer, SugarHill Steward, could be a downfall impacting his performance, despite him guiding the notorious fighter through some major wins in the past against the likes of Deontay Wilder since their collaboration began back in 2019.

“Him and SugarHill Steward - that relationship is kind of dying down. Because when they got together, they were listening to each other.”

The heavyweight went on to add that communication within Fury’s team was previously a problem in his last match-up with the Ukrainian, where Fury was ignoring his head coach between rounds.

“They were all in a panic. It was not because there were loads of voices, they were all in a panic. They knew they were losing the fight, so they figured they had to start saying something because he was not listening to SugarHill, and he was not listening to his dad.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Derek Chisora has shared the ring with Fury and Usyk four times, losing every single time. (3 vs Fury, 1 vs Usyk)

Fans React to Chisora's Fight Prediction

Fans are of mixed opinions about Chisora’s prediction in a fight that is perhaps too well-matched to guess the outcome.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's professional boxing records (as of 11/09/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

“Facts. Ref can’t save him again this time,” said one fan, with another agreeing: “He will stop Fury in the rematch.”

Not everyone thinks Usyk will easily stroll into victory, however. “Derek got the first bit right but the second bit wrong. Fury will beat Usyk in part two,” one fan voiced.

“Fury’s a far better boxer in my book. But the question is which Fury turns up on the night. His head can tend to be all over the place…” said another.

The fight, again taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be eagerly watched by boxing fans across the globe hoping to see whether Fury will avenge his only ever professional career defeat or plummet to a second.