Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has revealed who he believes will win at UFC 313 when Alex Pereira defends his belt against Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira faces the toughest test of his reign to date with Ankalaev currently on a 13-fight unbeaten streak, with 11 of those being victories. This weekend's scrap will also be the Russian's second light heavyweight title fight after he drew with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 in 2022 for the then-vacant title.

Hill, meanwhile, then won the title at the UFC's next event at 283 with a win over Glover Teixeira, before later having to vacate it due to an Achilles tendon injury. That allowed Pereira to then win the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 295 against Jiri Prochazka, starting his historic reign.

The Brazilian has since successfully defended the belt three times against Hill, Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr respectively.

Jamahal Hill Makes UFC 313 Prediction

Hill is backing Ankalaev to defeat Pereira this weekend

During a recent episode of the War Council podcast, Hill said: "I know I'm going to get hate for this one, but I get hate anyways, f*** y’all. I’m probably going to go with Magomed."

Hill has had his differences with both men, after sharing the Octagon with Pereira and social media exchanges with Ankalaev, but the former UFC light heavyweight champion will be keeping a close eye on UFC 313's main event.

Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev's pro MMA records (as of 03/03/25) Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev Fights 14 22 Wins 12 19 Losses 2 1 Draws 0 1 No contests 0 1

He continued: "Obviously, Alex has that one-hit wonder. If he catches you, he can put you away, but I believe Magomed also has that. He [Magomed] has the speed, the pace on the counter. He's been in this position before. He let the title slip away once before. I believe he will be a lot more focused and locked in for this, and I believe he just has more ways to win, so I'm going to go with Magomed Ankalaev."