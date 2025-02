Jan Blachowicz believes Magomed Ankalaev needs to make a big change to his fighting style if he is to beat UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 313 next month.

Blachowicz has shared the Octagon with both men, so is in a great position to make a prediction for next month's title fight, but he was very critical after watching Ankalaev’s performance against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308.

Jan Blachowicz on Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev

The title fight takes place at UFC 313 in March