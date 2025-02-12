Anthony Joshua has delivered his verdict on what he thinks the outcome of Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker will be later this month. Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, has shared the ring with both men who are due to meet in a title bout on the 22nd of February.

AJ beat Parker in 2018, delivering the New Zealander the first loss of his professional career, losing his WBO title in the process. Dubois and Joshua then squared off last September, with Dynamite knocking AJ down four times before he eventually knocked him out for good in the fifth round.

However, it's not Dubois that Joshua is tipping for victory.

Anthony Joshua Backs Joseph Parker

The Brit has claimed Parker will beat his countryman later this month