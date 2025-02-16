With the recent murmurings of Francis Ngannou’s return to boxing edging closer and the likelihood of his opponent being the Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder, fans have started wondering who wins that fight.

Back in 2023, recently retired and former world champion Tyson Fury did not sit on the fence when predicting who would win this fight if ever it happened, and said: “I suppose he [Ngannou] is big enough to knock anybody out, but I just don’t think he does, because I think Wilder knocks him out first.”

Fury has fought both fighters, so he's in the best possible place to make such a prediction, but it must be stated that his pick did come prior to him fighting Ngannou, and we all know what happened that night.

Tyson Fury's History With Deontay Wilder & Francis Ngannou

The Gypsy King has beaten both heavyweights