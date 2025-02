Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has weighed in on a potential clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, which could be the next fight in the middleweight division.

Speaking on his MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker shared his thoughts on how the fight might play out, highlighting Chimaev's dominant wrestling style and Du Plessis' physical attributes as key elements in the potential match-up.

Dricus du Plessis Sets Up Khamzat Chimaev Fight

Defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 312 extended the South African's title reign