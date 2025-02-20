A potential fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev is now on the cards after the featherweight champion vacated his belt in pursuit of moving up to the lightweight division.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Topuria will vacate his title and move up to 155 pounds, citing that the Georgian-Spaniard felt he had "cemented his legacy" in the featherweight division.

With Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight belt also announced by Dana White, Topuria's move to the lightweight division has sparked talks among UFC fans about whether he will get an immediate title shot at Makhachev's lightweight championship.

Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev

It's a fight the UFC will be desperate to make later this year

Topuria has called out Makhachev before, and the teams of the two star fighters have exchanged verbal back-and-forths already. A few weeks before his title defence against Max Holloway, El Matador said he wanted to fight the lightweight champion because "he talks too much."

Topuria also went on to say the fight would have to be in the Octagon and not the streets, as he would have to pay for Makhachev's medical bills, to which Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov, who is part of Islam's team, responded: "When did you ever fight on the streets, European boy?"

Ilia Topuria & Islam Makhachev's professional MMA records (as of 20/02/25) Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev Fights 16 28 Wins 16 27 Losses 0 1

Topuria clapped back at Nurmagomedov in a tweet reminding him of his failed drug test.

Alexander Volkanovski Predicts Topuria vs Makhachev

Volk has fought, and lost, to both before