UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has shared his prediction ahead of Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London this weekend. Muhammad is no stranger to either man, having shared the Octagon with both of them during his UFC career, beating them both as well.

The welterweight champ beat Edwards for the title in July 2024 via unanimous decision, in what was the second time the two had squared off after a no-contest in 2021 following an accidental eye poke from Edwards.

Muhammad also beat Brady in October 2022 via knockout at UFC 280, winning Performance of the Night in the process.

UFC London: Edwards vs Brady

Leon Edwards will be looking to bounce back to winning ways in front of his home crowd

UFC London will be Edwards' first bout since the title loss, and he goes into the match-up with Brady as the underdog. The Brit suffered the third loss of his career against Muhammad, while Brady's only loss in his 17-1 MMA career came at the hands of the welterweight champion.

Leon Edwards & Sean Brady's professional MMA records (as of 20/03/25) Leon Edwards Sean Brady Fights 27 18 Wins 22 17 Losses 4 1 No contests 1 0

Muhammad believes Edwards will lose his second straight fight and Brady will get the better of him.

Belal Muhammad's prediction for Edwards vs Brady

“This guy's full of excuses, that’s why Brady will beat him. I predict, once Brady gets him down two or three times, he’ll find a submission... because Leon’s weak mentally, and he’ll have flashbacks from what I did to him."

Leon Edwards Wants Belal Muhammad Rematch

Edwards will have to get the job done in London first

Despite Rocky's loss to Muhammad, he is eager for a rematch, stating on his YouTube channel: “I’d love to run it back with Belal."

Muhammad is scheduled to take on Jack Della Maddelena on the 10th of May at UFC 315, which Edwards has been analysing, saying: "I feel like it’s difficult to say who wins (between Muhammad and Maddalena). Like I said, I’d probably prefer Belal, because he was the last guy to defeat me. And even though I had an off night, I feel like that’s what I need to get back. I truly believe that I am the better fight between me and him."