Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 on the 12th of April in Miami.

During an interview with Oddspedia on the 17th of March, Oliveira analysed the five-round co-main event at the Kaseya Center and favoured one fighter in particular who may hold the upper hand in the fight.

He respects Chandler’s powerful punches, but believes Pimblett’s youthfulness and technical skills may be paramount if the fight goes the distance.

Charles Oliveira on Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Oliveira has shared the cage with Chandler before, on two separate occasions