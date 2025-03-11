A heavyweight boxer who faced both Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis during his career believes that 'Iron Mike' would have beaten Lewis if the pair had faced each other in their primes.

The pair faced off in a long-awaited contest in 2002 when The Lion knocked out Tyson in front of a packed crowd in Memphis, Tennessee. However, many believe Iron Mike was way past his best by the time the fight was eventually made, and that the outcome would have been different if it had happened in the years prior.

Tyrell Biggs Predicts Prime Tyson vs Prime Lewis

Biggs fought and lost to both of the heavyweight greats

Former heavyweight title challenger, Tyrell Biggs, fought and lost to both Tyson and Lewis during his career, but he has no doubts about who would have won the fight in their heyday.

Biggs said to Ring Magazine: "I'd have to go with Tyson. Tyson was in a different mindset in the 80s. No question.”

Mike Tyson & Lennox Lewis' professional boxing records Mike Tyson Lennox Lewis Fights 59 44 Wins 50 41 Losses 7 2 No contests 2 0 Draws 0 1

Biggs held his own in the opening rounds of his fight against The Baddest Man on the Planet, before Tyson eventually took control of the fight, knocking him out of the ring before knocking him out altogether.

Biggs defeated Lewis when the two met at the 1984 Olympics, but when the pair met for their professional contest in 1991, the American was outclassed by the Brit.