Earlier this offseason, the New England Patriots signed Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. The veteran quarterback has bounced around a bit during his time in the league, and now heads back to the team that originally drafted him in the third round in 2016.

At this point in his career, though, Brissett understands his role with the team, as he discussed on Thursday (AP via theScore):

I’m just going to be myself. I have no ego in this... I’m 31 now. I’ve matured as a man, as a football player and learned from those experiences that I’ve had throughout my career. I’ve been fortunate to play along or play beside a lot of really good quarterbacks and a lot of good coaches. The things that I’ve learned hopefully will continue to propel my career.

Brissett has played for many teams throughout his career, and has gotten opportunities to start at nearly every stop.

Now, the 31-year-old has reached the point in his career in which the "mentor" moniker may be his role moving forward in the league. Brissett, now 31, seems to have no problems with that, and will look to be an excellent mentor for the Patriots' new quarterback, Drake Maye.

Brissett is Embracing His Role as a Mentor

The veteran has no ego, and is ready to help Maye, and the young roster as a whole

The Patriots drafted Jacoby Brissett with their third round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. At the time, it was a real question whether Brissett would even make the roster, as the Patriots had legendary quarterback Tom Brady at the time, as well as Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup.

However, he didn't have to wait very long to find a way onto the field. Brady ended up being suspended for the first four games of that 2016 season following the deflate-gate scandal. Garoppolo started in Week 1, and subsequently got injured in the second game.

This ended up thrusting Brissett into action, as the rookie stepped in, led the team to victory in Garoppolo's absence, and was then tasked with starting the next two games as well. Brissett is a prime example of the fact that you never truly know when your number will get called:

Third-string quarterback my rookie year. Took no reps at training camp or (organized team activities) with the first team. And Week 2 I’m in the game versus the Dolphins... You never know when your opportunity is going to come. You’ve just got to ready.

While Brissett has been something of a journeyman throughout his career, he's gotten the job done wherever he's gone. Although Brissett has started in 48 games during his career, he's appeared in 79, so there have been plenty of times he's been forced to step in on a moment's notice.

Jacoby Brissett's Career Statistics Stat Category Production Games Played (started) 79 (48) Completion Percentage 61.3% Passing Yards 10,574 Passing TD's 51 Interceptions 23 Yards per Attempt 6.6 Passer Rating 85.3

Brissett was good during that time, too. He's thrown for 10,574 yards, and has a career completion percentage of just over 61%. He's thrown 51 career touchdowns compared to 23 interceptions, and has won 18 of the 48 games in which he's started.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jacoby Brissett's best statistical year as a pro came in 2019, with the Indianapolis Colts. During that year, he started 15 games, and completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,942 yards, while throwing 18 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

This time around, though, while Brissett could start in Week 1, he understands he isn't the main guy in the room. The Patriots drafted Maye with the third overall pick in this year's draft, with hopes of him developing into their next franchise quarterback.

Brissett is also friends with Sam Howell, with whom he shared a quarterback room with while they both played for the Washington Commanders in 2023. Howell is also friends with Maye from their time at UNC together, which gave Brissett a chance to get to know Maye a little better, as the trio even spent some time together last summer:

[Maye]’s already texting me about plays and how do I think about this and cadence and stuff like that... He’s got a lot of talent. He can make all the throws.

Brissett is on a one-year deal for 2024, and it looks like he's going to be a mentor for Maye, although he might be the starter to begin the season if the team feels Maye still needs to develop a bit.

For some quarterbacks, as they get older and more experienced, it's a hard transition to make. It seems as if Brissett has come to peace with the state of his career, though.

Brissett has learned a lot, and he's done a lot in his NFL career. He's played for five different teams in eight years, and has worked for numerous different coaches and football minds in the process. Now, his responsibility is to help Drake Maye learn how to survive in the league, and maybe win a couple of games for the Patriots in the process.

