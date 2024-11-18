Imagining having the audacity to walk up to Manchester United royalty Sir Alex Ferguson’s front door to outright ask him for a trial. That is the story of Max Lonsdale, a former Macclesfield Town apprentice, who had every belief that he had what it took to play at a professional standard.

In the eyes of many, the Govan-born boss – who rose to prominence after turning Aberdeen into the force to be reckoned with in his native Scotland and one of the best British teams in Champions League history - was a typically scary man. He struck fear into every player, referee and journalist who he came into contact with.

Also recognised as one of the greatest managers in football history, Ferguson’s man-management skills were some of the best in the business – and so it’s to no surprise that he welcomed Lonsdale with open arms, intrigued by the youngster’s confidence.

The left-sided midfielder, who was just 18 years of age at the time, Lonsdale brazenly knocked on the front door of his Wilmslow home in Cheshire, offered the stubborn Scot a handshake and told him: “I want to play for Manchester United.” But what happened to him?

The Incredible Story of Max Lonsdale's Interaction with Sir Alex

‘Don’t ask me where that came from, I’ve no idea’

Recounting the one-of-a-kind story of how he came face-to-face with Ferguson carrying nothing more than a CV, a 15-minute video of his best moments from last season and a dream, Lonsdale exclusively spoke to Mail Online in 2011: “I knew I could play at a higher level, and I couldn’t stop thinking about United.

“I posted DVDs to other clubs but got nowhere, so I just thought, ‘Right, I’m going to do it differently with United. I’m going straight to Sir Alex’. Don’t ask me where that came from. I’ve no idea. I’m normally quite shy, but something inside triggered it. I suppose I wanted it so badly. I just thought 'You’ve got to do whatever it takes.'

At that time, Sir Alex was spending some time away on a golfing break but his wife, Cathy, collected a CV and a highlights DVD on his behalf before telling the confident teen to return the following afternoon at around 5pm. The eager youngster struggled to get a wink of sleep that night.

"I was shaking like a leaf and I didn't get much sleep that night," he said. "I was still shaking when I pulled up outside his house the next day and, to be honest, I wasn't sure I could do it. I sat in the car for a few moments before convincing myself I couldn't possibly pull out."

Watch Max's 15-minute video highlights reel below:

“I think he was expecting me because the gates just opened without a word from inside,” the former Silkmen prospect continued. “As I began to walk down the drive, the front door opened and there was Sir Alex.

Recounting his first interaction with the legendary figure, he said: “I’ll never forget that moment. He just stood there, in front of the step, with his hands on his hips, watching me.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lonsdale was named Player of the Season in his second year playing in Macclesfield’s youth team.

By virtue of the youngster’s sheer audacity, Ferguson was taken aback. The Red Devils chief had never heard anything like it but was curious to hear more of what Lonsdale – who lived in Spain and played in Malaga’s academy during his formative years – had to offer.

"I think he was a bit sceptical at first, but once he realised, I was genuine and deadly serious about wanting to play for United, he was great, He continued. “He took me round to the patio and we sat there and chatted for about 15 minutes.

Packed to the brim with nerves, Lonsdale insists that the conversation was more a blur: “To be honest, it’s difficult recalling exactly how the conversation went because I had all these things I wanted to say to him, but they all came out wrong.

“It all sounded great when I practiced it, but face-to-face nerves got the better of me. It didn’t come out right at all. It was all a bit daunting, but, equally, I knew he always had time for young players and liked people showing some guts.”

Lonsdale’s Two-Week Trial at Man Utd

Youngster trained alongside Darren Fletcher and Danny Welbeck

Perhaps to the left-footer’s surprise, boss Ferguson was suitably impressed by his overwhelming mettle and, upon watching his highlight reel, went on to offer him a trial with the Premier League champions. “Sure enough, one of the first things he said was, ‘You’ve got tremendous courage coming here like this. I respect that’. I told him I really believed I could play at the highest level, and he asked me about my style of play, how old I was and whether I had any history of injuries.

Describing his style of play, the ex-Macclesfield prospect told Fergie that he was left-footed, willing to drive at defenders and enjoyed a lot of possession: “I said I was a left-footed midfield player who liked being on the ball, passing it around and taking people on.

“It was clear he was a bit taken aback by the whole thing. You could just tell from his facial expression no-one had ever knocked on his door before and asked for a chance but, to be fair, he took a genuine interest and said he would look at the DVD.”

All in all, Lonsdale spent a two-week period at Carrington with Manchester United’s second string alongside the likes of Darren Fletcher – regarded as one of the best Scotland captains of all time – and Danny Welbeck, who is now plying his trade for Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I trained with the likes of Darren Fletcher, Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley," Lonsdale recalled. "Warren [Joyce] said how well I was doing, and I thought I had every chance."

In the process, he featured in four matches and, while he certainly impressed then-Reserve boss Warren Joyce with his brilliant attitude, it was ultimately decided that he would not earn himself a dream move to the Theatre of Dreams.

"Then one day after training he called me into a room. I knew it was decision time. The nerves kicked in again. He explained they had been waiting for certain players to go out on loan and free up some space, but they hadn't. They were younger players on contract, and it meant he couldn't offer me anything. I was devastated. It was hard to take. I went around the UK playing in all different stadiums and, to be honest, I thought I was going to get signed — that was the indication I got from the staff."

Upon Joyce breaking the news that he had not quite made the cut to become Old Trafford’s next big thing, Ferguson – being the man he was – wielded his influence to set up a trial at Doncaster and promised his door would remain ajar in the future.

“[Sir Alex] was one of the last people I saw on my final day at Carrington,” he added. “I was in the area where the players have lunch, and he made a point of coming over to shake hands and wish me all the best. He also said I’d always be welcome to go back and train with them and that the door would never be closed.”