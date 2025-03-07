Triple H has undisputedly pushed WWE back into the mainstream with some of the most exhilarating programming since the Attitude Era. The Game took over creative duties in 2022, and he's overseen Roman Reigns' Bloodline saga, Cody Rhodes 'Finishing the Story' and John Cena's shock heel turn.

Bruno Sammartino, the longest reigning world champion in WWE history, foresaw the company enjoying a boom period and getting 'even better' with Paul Levesque calling the shots. There were signs of the 55-year-old's vision when he first took to production and booked NXT, taking the Black and Gold brand to new heights.

Triple H's thirty years of experience putting on classics in the ring and cutting promos on greats such as The Rock have helped him on his way to the main roster's Gorilla Position. He's helped transform several wrestlers into superstars, including those who have left.

Adam Cole: I Learned So Much From Triple H

He became an undisputed star in NXT