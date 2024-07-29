Highlights Rashford could beat Bolt in a 20-yard sprint with his burst of speed, according to the legendary sprinter himself.

Bolt praised Rashford's acceleration but mentioned he would leave the footballer in the dust over 100-200 meters.

Despite not being among the fastest Premier League players, Rashford's acceleration is acknowledged by Bolt and fans alike.

Former Olympic gold medalist and potentially one of the most famous athletes of all time, Usain Bolt, name-dropped Manchester United and England ace Marcus Rashford as the only footballer who could beat him in a 20-yard sprint when talking to former Premier League striker-turned-pundit Darren Bent.

Whatever fans can say about the Englishman’s output in front of goal, or his inconsistency for the Old Trafford-based outfit, what cannot be disregarded is his lightning pace, which we have seen time and time again since he emerged as the posterboy of Manchester United.

A life-long Manchester United fan, Bolt actually attempted to become a professional footballer upon hanging up the spikes. He trained with Norwegian side Stromsgodset and later Central Coast Mariners, scoring a duo of strikes for the Australian outfit in a friendly.

After impressing with his goalscoring prowess and evident pace, the Jamaican was reportedly offered a professional contract in Australia, though the sprinting legend turned it down and eventually gave up on his long-standing dream of becoming a professional footballer in post-sprinting life.

But that hasn’t marred his love for the game. He regularly visits the Red Devils’ training base to catch up with the players, with the former sprinter himself being a much-beloved figure around the club. Surprisingly, a race between Bolt and Rashford is yet to happen.

Bolt: Rashford Could Beat Me Over 20 Yards

‘He has that burst of speed!’

Ahead of Soccer Aid in 2023 at Old Trafford, the now 36-year-old - whose world record sprints are still yet to be broken - sat down with talkSPORT to talk about all things football, his love for Manchester United and, more importantly, which Premier League footballers could beat him in a 20-yard dash.

Darren Bent, a former 12-cap England international, managed to quiz the speedster over an article he had previously read which suggested that Bolt admitted Rashford could beat him in a race over 20 yards. He said:

“I read an article where you said that Rashford could beat you over 20 yards, is that correct?"

Bolt, who set the current 100m world record with a lightning-quick time of 9.58 seconds in Berlin in 2009, waxed lyrical about Rashford’s acceleration and even insisted that he could be the superior man over a 20-yard distance, much to the surprise of Bent.

“Yeah! Rashford is quick out of the block, that is what he does. He has that burst of speed but after that, I told him, you could probably get me in 20 [yards]. But after that, it is over!”

Now past his sprinting prime, Bolt’s races usually spanned over a 100-200 metre distance, hence why he admitted that the forward would get left in the dust post-20 yards once he got into his stride.

When quizzed about his relationship with the Manchester United players, Bolt said: “Most of the guys I will see them out sometimes because I’m always in Manchester because one of my friends is there. So, I go there a lot, I hang out so I get to see the guys and I get to go to the games. I do talk to them.”

The Premier League’s Fastest Players in 2023/24

Rashford misses out as Van de Ven tops the list

By Bolt’s admission, Rashford should be among the names that have clocked the quickest speeds in the Premier League - both a) from last season and b) since records began. But that couldn’t be further from the truth with his name not creeping up on either list - in fact, Diogo Dalot was the Red Devils' fastest player last campaign.

The Carrington graduate, 26, is by no means a slouch, but there are a plethora of English top flight stars that have matched and, subsequently, surpassed his ability to put the afterburners on in recent years.

In terms of 2023/24, Tottenham Hotspur’s summer of 2023 acquisition Micky van de Ven sits at the summit of the list after hitting a top speed of 37.38 km/h, while another centre-back in Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi, concludes the list with a speed of 36.6 km/h.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At his sprinting best, Bolt reached a breathtaking top speed of 43.99 km/h.

Nottingham Forest ace Anthony Elanga (36.91 km/h), Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool (36.76 km/h) and Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon (36.68 km/h) are just a handful of names that are included in the list, too.

Since records began - the start of the 2020/21 campaign - there have been plenty of players that are light on their feet to have graced the English top tier. Van de Ven remains at the top, while Manchester City veteran Kyle Walker is in a respectable second place with a speed of 37.31 km/h.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto, former Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger and Brennan Johnson - during his time at Nottingham Forest - rank at 4th, 7th and 8th, respectively.