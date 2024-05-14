Highlights David Price holds a victory over Tyson Fury in the amateur ranks.

The Liverpudlian retired in 2021, with a final record of 25-7.

While his old rival challenges for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday night, Price's life is now very different.

David Price is one of only four men to have ever defeated Tyson Fury in a boxing ring. While 'The Gypsy King' remains unbeaten as a professional heading into his undisputed world heavyweight title clash with Oleksandr Usyk, he did suffer a handful of losses as an amateur - and one of those setbacks came at the hands of the Liverpudlian in 2006.

However, although Fury went on to become one of the best heavyweights of his generation, Price struggled to make quite the same impression in the professional game.

David Price Had a Decorated Amateur Career - Including a Win Over Tyson Fury

Price was no stranger to top honours

Price excelled as a super-heavyweight in the unpaid ranks, winning gold medals in the 2003, 2005 and 2007 editions of the (then-named) ABA Championships. His success did not end there, either, as he proved to be highly competitive on grander stages. A gold medalist at the 2006 Commonwealth Games and 2008 EU Amateur Championships, he went on to win a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. That run involved Price defeating the then-EU amateur champion Islam Timurslev, before losing to eventual gold medalist Roberto Cammarelle.

After turning pro in 2009, Price won 15 straight matches to turn himself into a potential title contender. The imposing Price looked to be flourishing under the guidance of promoter Frank Maloney, who had previously managed the career of former undisputed heavyweight champion, Lennox Lewis.

Price won the vacant British and Commonwealth heavyweight belts (previously held by Fury) after an impressive win over compatriot Sam Sexton in May 2012. With Fury's old titles in his possession, Price looked to be on a collision course with the Morecambe man. Tyson, too, did his part in typing up their feud as he constantly mocked his rival in interviews, referring to him as 'a big, stiff plumber', which is ironic given that Price would set up his own plumbing company after retirement.

Speaking to Boxing Social about how a pro fight between the pair would have played out, Price insisted that he would have had his hand raised:

"I know I would have beaten Tyson Fury. He was a bit reckless at the time. He wasn't quite as polished [as he is today]. I had great momentum."

However, before the fight could become a reality, Price suffered shock back-to-back losses to Tony Thompson, where a win during their first bout may have led to a world title challenge for the IBF belt. That dream was ruined by a second-round stoppage caused by a freak counter shot to the back of the ear. While he was perhaps unfortunate in the first fight, Thompson's victory in the rematch was more convincing.

Price's career never truly recovered from those defeats - and while Fury kept winning - his scouse rival never managed to regain the form necessary to challenge Fury again. After one final loss in 2019 to Derek Chisora, David Price was inactive for two years before finally announcing his retirement in 2021, with a final record of 25-7 - including 20 stoppages. It was a solid career, but Price would be the first to admit that he didn't reach the heights he hoped for.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Price was knocked out in all seven of his career defeats.

Three years after officially hanging up his gloves, Price is now the managing director of Outlook Energy Solutions Ltd. Based in his hometown of Liverpool, the company focuses on ensuring that clients' homes are equipped with proper equipment for better energy efficiency and cost-saving through solutions for insulation, heating and solar panels.

Price Recently Bumped Into Fury While Flying Back From a Family Holiday

While their paths never crossed in a professional ring, the duo did have a chance encounter at an airport following Price's retirement. "He was with his family, and I just went over and talked to him as though it was the last time I'd seen him when we were amateurs," Price told The Express, via Grosvenor Sport

Speaking on his feelings towards Fury today, Price explained: "There’s mutual respect there, he knows I know my boxing and he always would have loved to have fought me as well because that rivalry was there. So, we had the respect and admiration on my part, I can't speak for him."

Price also backed his old foe to get the better of Usyk when they face off this weekend, reasoning: "I just think Fury is the expert at being the big man and I think he'll use his size, his weight, his reach. I think he’ll probably be behind in the fight, but he'll eventually come back and find a way to win late on, that's how I’m seeing it, but anything can happen in heavyweight boxing."