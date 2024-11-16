For people looking to enjoy themselves in the pub with their friends, alcohol can be a great addition to their experience. However, something alcohol is not beneficial for is professional, high-level football.

Over the years, many footballers have come out with stories of alcohol-filled nights out with their teammates, and even turning up to matches with alcohol in their system. Jermaine Pennant recounted a story where he "got wasted" the night before he made his first start for Arsenal before miraculously going on to complete a hattrick in the game, whilst Steven Caulker told of his panic before his Liverpool debut when he questioned his own sobriety.

Another player who shared his battles with alcoholism is former Burnley man Keith Treacy, whose career took a sharp nosedive.

Treacy's Struggles With Alcohol

His career was over at 26

Treacy's career was cut extremely short. His struggles with drinking took a serious toll on the Irishman, and he was never able to fulfil his potential. The winger has spoken about how he drank because he "wanted to black out and forget, get up in the morning, get the football out of the way and do it all over again", which demonstrates the pain he was going through, as he further spoke of how he drank in order to "hurt" himself.

Treacy, who was capped six times by Ireland, told of occasions he played after drinking:

“I played games drunk for Preston, I played games drunk for Burnley."

He also spoke of one occasion where he was unexpectedly selected for a cup game against Cardiff, despite his teammates saying he "stank of drink". The Clarets went on to lose the game 1-0, but Treacy almost scored in the match, saying, “The ball bounced, I saw about 42 footballs and just swung and hit one of them. I managed to get away with that one, but it was only ever masking the problem, digging the hole deeper."

Treacy's Career

He reached the top very early

Treacy has admitted that after reaching the top, the fire inside him did burn out, and he lost his passion for the game, which is why he turned to drink:

"The fire really did start to go out in me at that point. I just was not hungry anymore. I was doing well financially and the drink took hold. I had reached the top of the mountain and everything hit me all at once. I started to get a bit heavier around the waist."

The Irishman spent much of his career in Lancashire, first with Blackburn, where he came through the youth setup. After being promoted to the first team in 2007, Treacy spent a lot of time on the fringes, only making 12 Premier League appearances during his 5 years at the club, which included two loan spells away at Stockport and Sheffield United. After struggling to ever make an impact on the first team, Treacy was put on the transfer list, and departed the club in the summer of 2010.

After leaving Blackburn, the winger controversially moved to their rivals, Preston. He spent two years with Preston in the Championship, and despite his best efforts, the club were relegated to League One at the end of the 2010/11 season. After the club's relegation, Treacy believed he was a better player than League One, so he asked to leave the club. Fortunately for him, Burnley agreed with Treacy's sentiment and brought him to Turf Moor.

Becoming Eddie Howe's fourth signing at Burnley, there was optimism he could be a key player for the club. Things started well, as Treacy scored on his debut, but after a hamstring injury and a fall-off in his form and fitness, the Irishman ended the season with just two goals in 27 appearances. He spent three years with Burnley, and in his final season, scored one goal in 31 appearances as the club were promoted back to the Premier League. Despite his interest in signing a new deal, Treacy was released after being just a fringe player for much of his time at the club.

He then moved to Barnsley, where he lasted just six months, and the alcoholism caught up with him. After realising the bad path his life was heading in, Treacy went back home to Ireland and never played professionally in England again. He had spells with Drogheda United and St Patrick's Athletic before officially retiring in 2016.

All statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 16/11/2024.