The Dutch defender was widely considered as one of the best in the world.

Gary Neville ranked Stam very highly and was very disappointed to see him go.

If one person is able to assess Sir Alex Ferguson's activity in the transfer market at Old Trafford during the 1990s and 2000s, it's Gary Neville. The England full-back played for Manchester United on many an occasion – making 602 appearances, to be exact – and has always remained very deferential when talking about his old boss.

There is, however, one occasion where Neville thinks Ferguson got it wrong when it came to letting a player leave. That player was Dutch centre-back Jaap Stam, whose transfer from United to Lazio in 2001 is described by Neville as Ferguson's biggest mistake in the transfer market. Speaking on The Overlap (via Daily Mail), he explained:

"Jaap was the biggest one where I felt at the time that it was questionable. And the boss has said it was his biggest mistake, hasn't he, in his book? "That was the one where I look at that transfer and think, 'He's the best centre back in the world. No-one's beating him. No-one's beating Jaap Stam!'"

Stam's Departure from United Was a Bombshell

Even Ferguson made mistakes

At that time Neville rated Stam as the best centre-back in the world. "He was just a powerhouse," added Neville. "Me and Denis (Irwin) could go forward, or me and Phil (Neville), whoever it was, and you'd leave Jaap at the back with anyone."

Stam was part of the famous United team that won the treble in 1999, so it is not as if he did not achieve in England. In all, he played 127 games for United, more than he played for any of the other clubs he played for.

As a manager, no one was as ruthless as Ferguson. Stam at this time released an autobiography, in which he claimed his United boss tapped him up without the permission of his then-club PSV Eindhoven. Stam believed that was a good excuse for the club to sell him, as they needed to balance the books after spending big on Juan Sebastian Veron and Ruud van Nistelrooy. The book did cause something of a stir though, with Stam describing Patrick Vieiria as a dirty whinger.

A Colossus of a Player

Comparable to van Dijk

Stam was named in the PFA team of the year for three straight years running during his time at United, highlighting just how influential he was during a time when the club won three consecutive Premier League titles. During this time he was also named UEFA's best club defender of the year for two consecutive years in 1999 and 2000.

Neville compared Stam to Virgil van Dijk at his peak, saying: "He'd just take the ball off you! You can't get past him. A player looks to run at Jaap Stam, and they're just refusing it. They're passing it!"

Other than the book, Stam had endured injury problems prior to being sold. In the 2000/01 season, he played just 15 Premier League games, as he suffered with Achilles problems.

After coming off at half-time against Sunderland in early September, he wasn't back in the squad until mid January Stam revealed the area around his tendon was causing him problems. In the end it was operated on and he would recover, going on to play thirty-plus games a season for both Lazio and then AC Milan, who he played for in the famous 2005 Champions League final loss to Liverpool, but according to Neville, he should never have left.

Stam Moved to Lazio Very Quickly

Ferguson later admitted fault

For Neville, Stam was another, like club icons David Beckham, Paul Ince and Roy Keane, players he didn't want to see leave the club. It is rumoured that Ferguson arranged to meet Stam at a petrol station to break the news to him, as Stam recalled.

“When he arrived, he (Ferguson) got in my car and told me that the club had accepted an offer from Lazio. He said that he wanted to continue with two other defenders, Wes Brown and Laurent Blanc, which meant I’d be on the bench," said Stam.

“I felt I’d be able to regain my place eventually, but in that short amount of time, our relationship was impacted in such a way that I felt as though I wanted to leave. I think he anticipated it. Within 24 hours, I’d gone to Rome and joined Lazio.”

Lazio paid in the region of £16m for Stam. Ferguson too later reflected that the transfer was a mistake. He admitted:

"When I think of disappointments. Obviously Jaap Stam was always a disappointment to me, I made a bad decision there."

