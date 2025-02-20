British tennis great, Tim Henman, has offered his opinions on the sport’s “Big Four” players this week in a radio interview. The former world number four spoke to talkSPORT in particularly glowing terms about Roger Federer, when asked to name his most insurmountable career opponent, saying: "I played Federer the most and I felt that he had the most complete game, he could play on any surface, had very few weaknesses, and there wasn't a specific area that you could necessarily attack."
Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic represented a death knell for Henman’s career, losing to the then-burgeoning 19-year-old at the 2006 Indoor Championships at the quarter-final stage, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. The defeat made an impression on the then-32-year-old Englishman, as he remembered: “I only played Djokovic once when he was young. I think, sort of 18, 19, and his game was developing then, he didn't serve quite so well, but it's been incredible to watch how their games have developed over the years.”