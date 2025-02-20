British tennis great, Tim Henman, has offered his opinions on the sport’s “Big Four” players this week in a radio interview. The former world number four spoke to talkSPORT in particularly glowing terms about Roger Federer, when asked to name his most insurmountable career opponent, saying: "I played Federer the most and I felt that he had the most complete game, he could play on any surface, had very few weaknesses, and there wasn't a specific area that you could necessarily attack."

Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic represented a death knell for Henman’s career, losing to the then-burgeoning 19-year-old at the 2006 Indoor Championships at the quarter-final stage, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. The defeat made an impression on the then-32-year-old Englishman, as he remembered: “I only played Djokovic once when he was young. I think, sort of 18, 19, and his game was developing then, he didn't serve quite so well, but it's been incredible to watch how their games have developed over the years.”

The Big Four's Domination of Tennis

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray have carried the sport