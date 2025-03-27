Summary Bobby Charlton was one of the greatest players in Manchester United history.

Charlton played against Pele, Eusebio and Franz Beckenbauer in his career.

The icon named a former teammate as the only player who made him feel inferior - not George Best.

There are very few players in English football who hold quite the legacy of Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton. From his incredible ball-striking ability on the pitch to his heroic and inspirational story off it, the former European Cup and World Cup winner sits at a table with some of the greatest to have ever laced up a pair of boots.

Throughout his career, some of Charlton's competitive adversaries included superstars such as Pele and Eusebio – the latter of whom he beat in the European Cup final at Wembley in 1968. There was also Franz Beckenbauer, whom the Englishman was told to man-mark in the 1966 World Cup, sacrificing his own talents in order to help the Three Lions lift the famous trophy.

The aforementioned trio is widely considered to be three of the absolute best of their generation, defining what exciting attacking football and formidable defending were throughout the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. However, despite their reputation and undeniable skill, Charlton revealed that only one other player ever made him feel inferior when he stepped onto the football pitch – a player who was never able to achieve what he seemed destined to.

Charlton Named Duncan Edwards as the Only Player He Felt 'Inferior' To

Edwards was one of the first 'Busby Babes'

As per the Sun back in 2017, Charlton explained that despite the iconic figures he matched up alongside and against in his career, the greatest player he ever shared the field with was former United teammate, Duncan Edwards. The midfielder was one of the brightest young stars in English football when Charlton first came across him, and the future all-time top scorer at Old Trafford made his feelings clear as to how he compared to Edwards.

"I played with Moore, Best and Law, and against Pele... but Duncan Edwards was the greatest. Duncan is the one person I really felt inferior to. I've never known anybody so gifted, strong and powerful. I wasn't fit to tie his laces."

Charlton had elaborated further on his compatriots greatness back in 1984, detailing what made the wing-half so unique.

"He was arrogant, but not in an objectionable way," the World Cup winner stated. "It was just that he knew he was a great player. There was no conceit in Duncan, but no question marks in his mind either. He didn't have to be told he was the top man."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edwards and Charlton played a total of 27 games together for Manchester United.

Related 10 Greatest Manchester United Academy Players in Football History [Ranked] From all those that have graduated from Manchester United's fabled academy ranks, here are the top 10.

Duncan Edwards' Career

The youngster was a victim in the Munich tragedy in 1958

As a youngster, Edwards was heavily scouted by both United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who at the time were one of the biggest teams in the country. Born in the town of Dudley in the West Midlands, it would’ve made sense for him to sign for the Black Country outfit, but after some convincing from England schools team coach Joe Mercer, Sir Matt Busby signed the youngster on an amateur deal in 1952.

Edwards made his United debut in the FA Cup against Cardiff on 4th April 1953. He was just 16 years old, and to this day, only David Gaskell and Jeff Whitefoot have worn the famous jersey at a younger age. By the time he was 18, Edwards was a full England international, making his first of 18 caps in a 7-2 win over Scotland.

Edwards helped United lift the 1955/56 and 1956/57 First Division titles, and even finished third in the Ballon d'Or standings in 1957 for his incredible efforts. He, along with Charlton, was set to play pivotal roles in Busby's ultimate ambition to win the European Cup.

United were well on their way to doing so in the 1957/58 campaign, and after a 3-3 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final against Red Star Belgrade, the Busby Babes were through to the last four.

Sadly, they would never make it there. While travelling home in a rush to make it back for their domestic commitments, the plane carrying the team stopped off in Munich to refuel. After multiple attempted take-offs in a German blizzard, the plane crashed on the runway.

All in all, 23 passengers lost their lives, eight of whom were players. Edwards was one of them, passing away 15 days later in hospital after succumbing to the injuries he suffered. He was just 21 years old.

Charlton is not the only one to have sung Edwards' praises, as even Pele labelled the Englishman as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Had the tragic accident not taken place, it is easy to assume that the 'Dudley Duncan' would’ve gone on to help both England and United to their finest hours in 1966 and 1968.

Related Bobby Charlton Named his Greatest Man United 11 of All Time in 2007 It was too soon for players like Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo to be considered, but Charlton still built a remarkable team.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 27/03/2025.