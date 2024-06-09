Highlights Steven Gerrard is one of England's greatest-ever midfielders.

The Liverpool captain's international career spanned 14 years and 114 caps.

Gerrard was ultimately part of a Golden Generation of England players who underperformed at international tournaments.

Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest English midfielders of all time, but the former Liverpool captain's early career trajectory was different to a lot of top players. Gerrard was not hotly tipped as a youngster like many of the players who typically go on to enjoy great careers.

For example, Phil Foden, one of this generation's most technically gifted players, was described by Pep Guardiola as "the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager" before he'd even made 10 senior appearances.

Gerrard, however, was a little different. His formative years in the Liverpool academy were spent out of the media spotlight, with much of the city's hopes riding on fellow academy sensation Michael Owen. Gerrard's rise to become one of the most decorated players in Liverpool's history, and, at times, a single beacon of hope for the Merseyside club, would be a gradual one.

But by the end of Gerrard's illustrious playing career, his status as a Liverpool legend was secure after he inspired his team to several unlikely major trophies, most notably the European Cup in 2005, when Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit in the final to beat AC Milan. The Scouser spent the majority of his club career playing alongside players who weren't on his level, yet his resilience, leadership, and strength enabled Liverpool to remain competitive.

So you'd imagine that when Gerrard joined up with his many world-class international teammates, including generational talents such as Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes and David Beckham, Gerrard's game would rise to yet another level, and a star-studded England team would, at the very least, compete in the final stages of major international tournaments on a regular basis.

Gerrard's England Career

Golden Generation failed to deliver

Unfortunately for England football fans, the national team never got to see the very best of Gerrard. Without playing down Gerrard's achievement of amassing 114 international caps, the 14-year period in which Liverpool's era-defining midfielder represented his country was ultimately filled with despondency, disappointment, and agonising sliding door moments as England narrowly missed out on opportunities to progress to the latter stages of major international tournaments.

During the 2000s, the England national team was blessed with a plethora of elite Premier League talents who would play key roles for their clubs. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all consistently performed strongly in the Champions League, creating an expectation that similar form would be replicated by the same players on the international stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steven Gerrard's 21 international goals make the midfielder England's 21st top goalscorer of all time, ahead of David Beckham (17 international goals) and Paul Scholes (14 international goals).

But the England team that Gerrard figured in never appeared particularly cohesive on the pitch. The midfielder, who was injured for England's unsuccessful World Cup 2002 campaign, was part of the Euro 2004 and World Cup 2006 squads that suffered successive quarter-final exits at the hands of Portugal, despite many believing the national team was in a position to win major trophies.

Gerrard's international woes continued. England would fail to even qualify for Euro 2008, before a humiliating 4-1 defeat by Germany at the last-16 stage of the 2010 World Cup, a quarter-final exit at the hands of Italy at Euro 2012, and a group-stage exit at the 2014 World Cup that proved to be Gerrard's last tournament for his country.

Gerrard's First and Last England Teammates

Fourteen years between Gerrard's first and last caps

Gerrard, who remains England's fourth-most capped player of all time, played alongside players from several different generations of the game. Gerrard's first England appearance saw him feature alongside current England boss Gareth Southgate as well as Tony Adams and Alan Shearer.

Steven Gerrard's international career vs club career England Liverpool Appearances 114 749 Goals 21 191 Assists 23 169

In Gerrard's last international appearance, he played alongside Luke Shaw, who has been selected by Southgate for this summer's European Championship, and Raheem Sterling, who is still a regular starter in the Premier League for Chelsea.

Gerrard's first England team sheet (Ukraine, May 2001): Martyn; Neville, Adams, Southgate, Campbell; McManaman, Scholes, Gerrard, Beckham; Shearer, Fowler

Gerrard's final England team sheet (Costa Rica, June 2014): Foster; Jones, Cahill, Smalling, Shaw; Lampard, Wilshere (Gerrard, 73), Lallana, Barkley, Milner; Sturridge