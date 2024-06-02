Highlights Lionel Messi made his Barcelona debut 20 years ago and is now regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time.

Messi came through Barca's famed La Masia academy, which has produced a host of brilliant players over the years.

Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique were part of the same youth team as Messi, as was Victor Vazquez, of whom big things were expected.

In the 20 years since Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut, plenty of promising youngsters have been dubbed the 'next Messi' - it's a title virtually impossible to live up to. Messi, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time, has played the game like an artist over the last two decades, breaking just about every goal-scoring and assist-making record available to him.

Even the likes of Champions League-winning Neymar, whose football abilities were still enough to justify a total spend of £347m in transfer fees paid for him, seismically fell short of living up to claims that he had the talent to replicate Messi's glistening career.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Messi ranks first for all-time La Liga goals (474), wins (383), assists (192), goals in a single season (50), free-kick goals (39), hat-tricks (36), braces (116), and player of the month awards (8).

Meanwhile, other La Masia graduates, such as Spanish winger Bojan Krkic, showed enough early promise after breaking into Barcelona's first team to be likened to Messi but struggled to ever make a serious impact at the elite level.

The pressure of being dubbed the 'next Messi' must be hard enough to live up to, but what if you shared a youth team with the boy that turned into, in the eyes of many supporters, players, and pundits around the world, the best player of all time?

Lionel Messi's La Masia Team

Messi came through at same time as Pique and Fabregas

Barcelona's demolition of a star-studded, Premier League-winning Manchester United team in the 2011 final of the Champions League, was, perhaps, the finest team exhibition of football the sport has ever seen. Pep Guardiola's revolutionary 'tiki-taka' tactics, elevated by Messi's brilliance in attack, destroyed United and just about every opponent they faced over a two or three-year period.

But what was even more incredible about that mesmerising Barcelona team, was that a number of their key starting players came through the Catalan club's youth system. In the few years prior to Messi's arrival on the world stage, Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol and Victor Valdes had all worked their way through Barcelona's youth system and gone on to establish themselves as key first-team players.

Despite this already existing conveyor belt of world-class talent production, Messi's youth team of 1987-born prospects, would go on to eclipse anything La Masia had seen before. The 2002/2003 Barcelona Under-15s team, containing Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique, would obliterate youth records, winning three trophies without dropping a single point along the way.

Anybody who has watched footage of Messi during his younger teenage years at Barcelona would be aware that this was a kid destined for at least some level of greatness. But to what extent could it have been predicted that this promising Barcelona youth prospect would go on to become arguably the greatest player of all time?

Well, as it turns out, while Messi was head and shoulders above his youth-level opposition, there was one now lesser-known player in his team who many at La Masia had equally lofty expectations for: Victor Vazquez.

What Happened to Victor Vazquez?

Messi's fellow youth starlet couldn't live up to his early potential

"I remember Messi and Victor were by far the best players in our team. Sometimes they would go in for head-to-head duels. If one scored four in one game, the other would hit five." Cesc Fabregas on Lionel Messi and Victor Vazquez

While Messi went on to seal a legacy in football that appears immortal, fellow youth prodigy Vazquez experienced a very different fate. The forward, who once remarked, "they were talking about me more than Messi", would disappointingly only go on to make two appearances for Barcelona's first team.

Vazquez suffered a serious knee injury during his development years while attempting to break into the first team, preventing him from joining Messi and Pique in a La Masia-filled Barcelona team that would dominate football for years to come.

Despite leaving the Nou Camp club in 2010, Vazquez has still had a respectable career. After failing to make the grade at Barcelona, he joined Belgian side Club Brugge, where he'd go on to make 173 appearances, producing 75 goal contributions, and winning the Belgian League's Player of the Year award for the 2014/2015 season.

Victor Vazquez at Club Brugge Appearances 175 Goals 25 Assists 50

Messi's La Masia teammate continued his steady career with stints at Toronto FC, Al-Arabi and LA Galaxy, and is currently playing for East Bengal in India. When he hangs his boots up, Vazquez will have plenty of reasons to look back on his career with pride, but there may be a lingering thought of "what might have been" had he not suffered the injury that curtailed his progress.