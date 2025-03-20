Phil Jones spent a total of 12 years plying his trade for Manchester United between 2011 and 2023. An excellent servant, the Englishman arrived at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, who admitted that he could have become the Red Devils’ best player of all time.

Jones, you saw Jones tonight. Arguably, the way he is looking, could be our best ever player.

After years of being used sporadically by a host of managers – including Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Jones hung up his boots in March 2024 with a mere (given the length of his stay!) 229 outings under his belt.

Jones, who rose up Blackburn Rovers’ academy ranks before being spotted by Ferguson, was one of the club’s longest-serving assets and, despite his injury struggles, his dedication to the badge could not be challenged whatsoever.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Before retiring, Jones was the last remaining member of Manchester United’s last Premier League-winning side under Ferguson in 2012/13.

It all came to a lamentable, yet slow and subtle, end at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign when he was not included in Manchester United’s Premier League squad because of his perennial unavailability, which was all due to a string of injuries.

Upon calling it a day came the time to say goodbye to his Manchester United teammates, which included something as mundane as leaving the club’s WhatsApp group – but the 33-year-old has admitted that it was tougher than expected.

Jones on Leaving the Man Utd WhatsApp Chat