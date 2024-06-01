Highlights Wayne Rooney played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for five seasons at Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney displayed brilliance as a player that very few English players in the modern era have been able to replicate. Rooney played at the highest level like a street footballer, with some of the Liverpool-born forward's finest moments appearing to come as a result of instinctive skill and power rather than a coached technique that had been meticulously drilled into him by youth managers.

In this sense, Rooney was almost completely unique. It was rare, and is even more so today, to see an elite footballer playing off the cuff with unrelenting confidence, and the intuition to know exactly when to unleash one of his trademark pile-drivers.

It was his raw, aggression-filled, performances at Everton as a teenager that attracted the interest of pretty much all of Europe's major football clubs. Rooney, ignoring elite overseas interest, opted to make the short move to Premier League rivals Manchester United, where he'd be managed by the serial title-winning manager Sir Alex Ferguson and be acquainted with some of the best players in the world, including Roy Keane, Rio Ferdinand, and Ryan Giggs.

Rooney was a key part of one of Ferguson's best United teams. The Red Devils won the Premier League three times in a row, lifted the Champions League, and reached the final of another in a triumphant three-year period between 2006 and 2009, when United were arguably the best team in the world.

Who Were Rooney's Best Teammates at United?

Rooney played alongside Ronaldo and Tevez as part of iconic front three

United were elevated by the world-class trio they had in attack. Rooney played alongside a youthful Cristiano Ronaldo, who, after a period of adjusting to the physicality of the Premier League, bamboozled defences with his quick feet, pace, and ability to score from anywhere.

Eventually, Rooney's role in a relentlessly successful United team would be changed to accommodate Ronaldo, a decision that may have prevented Rooney from bettering his already impressive goal-scoring figures. It may have been a managerial decision that limited Rooney at times, but he'd continue to shine alongside Carlos Tevez and Ronaldo in one of the Premier League's greatest-ever front threes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wayne Rooney is United's all-time leading goalscorer. During his 13-year spell with the club, the Liverpool-born striker scored 253 goals in 559 appearances, surpassing the previous record set by Sir Bobby Charlton.

In the 2007/2008 season, Ronaldo would combine consistent world-class performances with a record-breaking 42 goals across all competitions, alerting the interest of Real Madrid, who the Portuguese forward would eventually sign for in 2009, and then establish himself as one of the best footballers ever across the following decade.

Manchester United's front three during 2007/2008 Player Appearances Goals Assists Wayne Rooney 43 18 14 Carlos Tevez 48 19 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 49 42 8

Rooney's Best Teammate at United

United's late 2000s team was filled with world-class players

While Ronaldo's abilities hadn't quite peaked during his time in the Premier League - the forward would go on to become an even more consistent match-winner at Real Madrid - many former players and pundits still retrospectively place the Portuguese great in their all-time Premier League XIs.

So, it may be surprising to hear that Rooney didn't believe Ronaldo was the best player at United during their era of dominance. When asked about his best teammate at United, the former record England goalscorer told the club's UTD Podcast:

Scholesy, I think. Obviously, Ronaldo has gone on, him and Messi, to probably be the best two players to ever play the game.

Rooney continued his glowing reference of Scholes, saying: "The things he could do with the ball, he obviously wasn't the quickest, but he was so sharp you couldn't get near him. I remember knowing at the back end of my career that I'd be going back into midfield, so I was almost studying him and watching him in training and games. It was brilliant for me, first hand, to watch him and learn."

Rooney and Ronaldo were two of the best young players in the world during their time together at United but their relationship appeared to deteriorate in recent years. After Rooney suggested Ronaldo was becoming an 'unwanted distraction' at United in 2022, Ronaldo hit back, also mocking Rooney's appearance, saying: "I'm still playing at a high level, I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him, which is true."