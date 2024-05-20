Highlights Pablo Sarabia has had the pleasure of playing alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was an incredible role model as Sarabia was progressing up the ranks at Real Madrid

He also played with Messi in France and hailed the former PSG star as 'supernatural'.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? It is the question that has dominated football for well over a decade now. Why? Because of their achievements and differences. Whatever answer that is given will perfectly reflect how that football fan views the sport we all love. It is a question of taste and what, as supporters, we appreciate and value the most.

Despite Messi now enjoying a slower tempo of life in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, away from the football-obsessed cities of Barcelona and Paris, and Ronaldo entertaining a new, engaged crowd in Saudi Arabia at Al Nassr, the debate rages on over who really is the best. It always will.

It is perhaps most insightful when the question of, 'Messi or Ronaldo', is posed to a fellow professional. Indeed, there are only a handful of people in the world who can say that they have played alongside both of football's modern-day immortals.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spain midfielder, Pablo Sarabia, is one of those lucky few. Now 32, the left-footed playmaker joined the boys from the Black Country in January 2023, and has since shown his quality and pedigree for Gary O'Neil's side, stepping up in the important moments and keeping Wolves clear of the drop.

Having replaced Ronaldo off the bench for his Real Madrid debut, and been a regular part of Messi's supporting cast at Paris Saint-Germain, Sarabia was well-placed to weigh in on the debate. Speaking to talkSPORT, he revealed his thoughts on the matter, saying:

"It's amazing because it's a dream to play with these players. [Messi or Ronaldo] is a very difficult question. For me, Ronaldo is the best player in the world. It's Cristiano, because his mindset is totally incredible."

He then added: "I learned a lot because when you're training with these [level of] team-mates, it's incredible. The goals, the assists, it's very important to try to learn in this moment and in training every day."

Sarabia was taken under Ronaldo's wing

'His mindset is totally incredible'

Madrid born, Sarabia joined the prestigious Real Madrid youth ranks at the age of 12, making his debut for Castilla in January 2010 and earning a reputation as a real talent for the future. He was given his first opportunity in the first team later that year, making his debut in a UEFA Champions League group stage match against Auxerre as a substitute, replacing Ronaldo, who scored Real's second on the night as Karim Benzema bagged a hattrick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has more Champions League goals (105) for Real Madrid than he has appearances (101)

After the match, Sarabia mentioned the support he had received from Ronaldo and what it meant to him, telling the Real Madrid website: "Debuting was incredible... Cristiano and the entire coaching staff wished me good luck. When I took the pitch it was like any other match."

"My debut is a byproduct of hard work by the youth team. I have worked alongside Alvaro Morata for many years, and we came out of the same school. When we get our chance, we cannot let such an opportunity slip through our fingers."

That turned out to be the Spaniard's only ever senior appearance in the white of Real Madrid, moving to Getafe the following summer and, from there, Sevilla, where he established himself as one of La Liga's best young talents. Despite limited minutes, Sarabia was struck by the work ethic and standards that Ronaldo set in training, something that has remained with him throughout his career.

"Physically, he is incredible," Sarabia revealed, "because it seems that every day he is striving to be the best. That is an incredible quality. One that has led him to where he is now. Without that characteristic, [Ronaldo] would not be there for sure."

Messi in Paris

Sarabia with another legend

Following a successful spell at Sevilla, in 2019 Sarabia made the switch to PSG. It is unlikely that Sarabia would have expected Messi, then at Barcelona, to follow him to the French capital two years later, but after La Liga rules restricted Barca from renewing the Argentinian's big-money contract, Messi arrived in Paris.

While he didn't have the seismic impact many had expected, winning just two Ligue 1 titles before departing for Miami, for Sarabia, it was still a thrill to work alongside a player he undoubtedly admired, and one who is similar in playing style.

Speaking about the Argentine's strengths, Sarabia cited his productivity and problem-solving, although he was sure to make clear who he believes wins the greatest of all time debate.

"With Messi, everyone knows his capacity - the ability to score, to find the solution.

"Yes, it is true that Leo [Messi] is supernatural, because he has pure skill from another planet, but Cristiano [Ronaldo] is an example of pure willpower."