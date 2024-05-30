Highlights Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, cementing himself in many people's eyes as the best footballer of all time.

Messi spent the vast majority of his club career with Barcelona, where he was teammates with Spanish defender Gerard Pique.

Pique and Messi came through Barcelona's academy together but seemingly did not part on the best of terms.

Elite football in the 2010s was defined by two of the most extraordinary talents the sport has ever seen: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The El Clasicos that featured Messi at Barcelona and Ronaldo at Real Madrid were legendary. The two relentless record-breaking forwards would attempt to outshine one another to help their teams to victory and establish themselves as the best players in the world at that moment.

It was a truly remarkable time for football. Messi's dazzling dribbling and supreme finishing would steal the show one week, but then Ronaldo's power, strength, and match-winning abilities could eclipse Messi's achievements the next. The cycle would continue throughout much of the decade, and as their careers were beginning to enter their final stages, it was still difficult to establish who the superior player was.

However, those who were reluctant to name either Messi or Ronaldo as the greatest player of all time were always quick to point out that neither had ever single-handedly dragged their team to World Cup glory, in the way that greats like Diego Maradona and Pele had done before them.

That was until the 2022 World Cup, when a 34-year-old Messi strung together a series of inspirational performances to lead his national team to their first World Cup triumph since 1986. It was a monumental achievement that, in the eyes of many spectators, secured Messi's statusas the greatest of all time.

There was some discussion after the final about how Messi and losing French finalist Kylian Mbappe would get along back at PSG, having just been on opposing sides in one of the most intense football matches of all time. However, no obvious problems arose in that regard, and it instead emerged that there was an unexpected player who seemingly held something of a grudge against Argentina's hero: Gerard Pique.

Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup statistics Appearances 7 Goals 7 Assists 3

Pique and Messi's Complex Relationship

Pair grew up together but seemingly drifted

Pique and Messi have history: the pair first met aged 15 while playing for a record-breaking Barcelona youth team and went on to win three Champions League trophies and eight La Liga titles together. It may seem like a dream friendship to many football lovers, but somewhere along the way the relationship soured between the pair.

Many felt as though Messi was destined to finish his illustrious career with Barcelona, but in 2021 he left the Catalan club. Plenty of speculation suggested Messi had no interest in swapping Barcelona for PSG, but the all-time great was forced out as a means of resolving Barcelona's ongoing financial crisis. Reports in Spain, covered by the Daily Mail, indicated that Pique was influential in Barcelona's decision-making process, advising the board it would be okay to let Messi go.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi has made more World Cup appearances than any other player in history, with 26.

How Messi took Pique's alleged role in his departure is unclear, but the pair have appeared somewhat distant ever since. For example, when Pique announced his retirement in 2022 after a sensational career with Barcelona and Manchester United, Messi stayed surprisingly quiet.

Rumours of a rift between the two players who'd shared a football pitch for much of their teenage and adult lives continued to grow after it emerged that Messi had not invited Pique to his 2022 Barcelona reunion party. Then, when Pique was asked if he'd got in contact to congratulate Messi after his legendary World Cup triumph, the former centre-back said:

“Erm... not really. This is crazy but it’s true, I was disconnected from the World Cup. Since my retirement I needed to disconnect from sport, so I didn’t watch any games apart from the final - and not the whole game."

Pique Answers Messi vs Ronaldo Question

Centre-back played with both superstars

Fortunately for Barcelona fans, it appears Pique hasn't been blinded by any difficulty in his relationship with Messi when answering who he believes won the Messi vs Ronaldo debate. Pique, who played alongside Ronaldo at United before rejoining Barcelona and reuniting with Messi in 2008, said: "Well, it’s true that the fight between them two in the last decade was quite impressive because both of them did incredibly well.

"I think that in terms of talent, Messi is number one, for sure. It’s true that Cristiano has worked very hard to try and compete and fight for that first spot but if you see the careers of both... I would choose Messi, for sure."