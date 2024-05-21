Highlights Thierry Henry is a true icon of the Premier League and French football.

The legendary forward has named Arsenal star Dennis Bergkamp as his greatest teammate.

Football icons Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane were also considerations as they played with Henry at Barcelona and France respectively.

Now one of football’s best-loved pundits, Thierry Henry is a modern great of the game, playing in four of Europe’s top five leagues and alongside some of the finest players of their generation in the process.

Born in the suburbs of Paris, Henry made his professional breakthrough at AS Monaco in 1994, quickly becoming a mainstay in the team, playing a significant role in the club’s first division triumph in 1996/97, a squad that included the likes of Fabien Barthez, David Trezeguet, and later Arsenal teammate Emmanuel Petit.

By the age of 20, Henry was a fully-fledged France international, and a year later was his country’s highest scorer as Les Bleus stormed to victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Following a brief and unproductive seven months at Juventus, Henry reunited with his former Monaco boss Arsene Wenger and Arsenal, and the rest, as they say, is history, with their iconic number 14 going to become the club’s all-time record goalscorer with 228 and named Arsenal’s greatest ever player.

It was at the Gunners that Henry claims to have played alongside the best teammate of his entire career; quite a claim for someone who has formed an attacking trio with icons of the game such as Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho whilst at Barcelona.

The Frenchman was posed the question during a live Facebook Q&A he did for SkySports back in 2015. His answer raised some eyebrows, citing legendary Netherlands and Arsenal star Dennis Bergkamp as his favourite and greatest ever on-field colleague:

"Because of longevity, and because I saw him every day in training for seven years, Dennis Bergkamp. Because he was always doing what the game was asking him to do."

Henry on Bergkamp

‘I’ve never seen someone so competitive’

Bergkamp had already been at Arsenal for four years and established himself as one of the world’s best by the time Henry arrived in north London.

At his peak in the early and mid-1990s, the amusingly named ‘non-flying Dutchman’ for his famed fear of flying finished third in the 1992 Ballon d’Or, and second the following year. In 1997, Bergkamp starred as the Gunners won their first Premier League, his consistent performances leading to him being named FWA Footballer of the Year, PFA Player of the Year, and FIFA World Player of the Year.

Together, Henry and Bergkamp were unstoppable, their skill sets perfectly complimenting each other as they raised the level of Arsenal with their sheer quality and the standards set both on and off the pitch. Working in tandem, and with an increasingly impressive supporting cast, Henry and Bergkamp led Arsenal to two FA Cups, a Champions League final, and a further two Premier League titles, including a historic 'invincible' season in 2003/04.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have won more games in 2023/24 (27) than they did in their invincible title-winning season in 2003/04 (26)

The iconic Dutchman, a technically gifted and complete second striker, struck Henry with his determined mindset and professionalism in every moment – an unwavering approach that influenced the Frecnhman's decision to choose him as his best-ever teammate, explaining:

"I admired how Dennis was always trying to respect the game. He could score, but he could also pass and wait for the right moment. ... He was always trying to respect the game when he could do other stuff."

"I respected him a lot for [his intelligence on the pitch] but also the way he trained.

“The way he used to train was just not normal. The guy didn't want to lose the ball; he would foul you, get in your face. He wants to be first in the run."

Henry’s Honourable Mentions

‘I have to mention the freaks’

Bergkamp was not the only player of immense talent that Henry had the pleasure of lining up alongside across his illustrious career, far from it. Either side of his iconic eight years at Arsenal, the French forward, capable of playing wide or as a central striker, had spells of varied success at Juventus and Barcelona.

At the Old Lady, Henry had the joy of sharing a pitch with compatriot Zinedine Zidane, widely regarded as one of the most gifted players of his generation. At Barca, Henry only added to what was an embarrassment of attacking riches, and counted himself lucky to be part of a forward roster that boasted the likes of Messi and Ronaldinho.

It was the two former stars that the now-46-year-old Henry referenced as being a close second to Bergkamp in the list of his greatest-ever teammates.

"But then I have to mention the freaks," Henry joked. "Leo [Messi] is a freak. I think you guys do not understand what the guy is doing. Him, Zizou, all these guys. You cannot do what they do because it's not humanly possible."

What is for certain is that nearly all of Henry’s teammates would name the Frenchman as one of the finest players that they ever had the pleasure of sharing the pitch with.