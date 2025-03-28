Steven Gerrard was one of the best midfielders of his generation. Tearing things up in the middle of the park for Liverpool and England for the better part of two decades, the Whiston-born icon was a general in the engine room.

The ex-Reds skipper clearly held himself to high standards, as seen by his consistent out-of-this-world performances for both club and country. Gerrard rarely dipped below his usual levels over the course of his 749-game career.

With such high standards, comes expectation. Not only for the man himself to perform whenever he took to the pitch, but for those around him to strive to reach the levels of hard work and quality set by the Scouser. According to former England colleague Rio Ferdinand, that's something the Liverpool legend took very seriously.

Steven Gerrard Set the Standards For England

"It’s just like a look of ‘for that, you shouldn’t be here’"