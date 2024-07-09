Highlights Dave Fogarty, Conor McGregor's photographer, makes his professional boxing debut in August.

Fogarty has a 7-4-0 amateur MMA record and transitioned to photography during his fighting days.

Fogarty follows McGregor's training principles and works with his team, including his first-ever boxing coach Phil Sutcliffe.

Conor McGregor’s photographer, Dave Fogarty, will be making his professional boxing debut on the 31st of August Misfits Boxing card and is mirroring the UFC legend's training camps as he prepares to take on lightweight champion Deen The Great.

Despite spending the last few years documenting the career of the Irish megastar, Fogarty is no stranger to competing in combat sports. The Irishman last fought in 2017 and has a 7-4-0 amateur MMA record. Fogarty first started photography during his fighting days and picked it up as a hobby initially.

Fogarty Explains What It's Like to Work For Conor McGregor

"When it's time to work, he becomes the boss"

Taking shots at local shows in Ireland, he was eventually introduced to McGregor, who he started working for full-time once his amateur career ended. In a recently conducted interview with The Sun, Fogarty admitted that there was no way he would be able to compete professionally and also commit to being the personal photographer for ‘The Notorious’, so decided to drop the fighting and stick with McGregor.

Having been a photographer for one of the biggest ever names in combat sports, Fogarty has travelled the world documenting some of the biggest fights in history. When asked about his time with the UFC superstar, Fogarty reflected on his boss' relentless work ethic.

"The man doesn’t take holidays, he doesn’t take vacations. He’s always doing something, when he’s away, the team is always away with him. Like he says, there’s a gym on the yacht. Even if he’s on his yacht, he’s still training. He trains all year round. It’s great to be surrounded by that."

Unsurprisingly, McGregor demands the very best from those around him. Fogarty himself found that out first hand when his photography "didn't align with McGregor's vision."

"Conor wears different hats. You can be around him sometimes and he’s Conor, your friend and you’re having a buzz. And then, when it’s time to get to work and he becomes the boss there’s times when I’m taking pictures and it hasn’t been his vision. And, he’s told me about it. He’s let me know, that’s when it’s Conor the boss. But there’s times when he loves the pictures and we’re having a buzz.

"I don’t want people telling me all the time my pictures are great, they’re not always great, no one’s are. I think it’s important to have that relationship."

Team McGregor will play a major role in Fogarty's preparations for his boxing bow. He is being coached by McGregor's first-ever boxing coach, Phil Sutcliffe, and will work under the same recovery staff used by McGregor himself. While it's not confirmed whether the UFC star himself will be in attendance at the 3 Arena in Dublin, Fogarty insists that he will be following the same principles that saw McGregor propel his name into the mainstream.

"I’ve soaked it all in. I’ve structured my training camp the exact same way I’ve seen Conor structure his. That’s where I’ve got the blueprint from. It’s a very precise, measured and calculated way of doing it and it’s the optimal way of doing it. Obviously, being around Conor and seeing how he’s done it is the way I’ll do it. He’s one of the best minds in combat sports history.

"I’ve taken in so much from him, being around and seeing how he puts his training camps together. It’s been a huge inspiration to how I’m going to do this."