Joining a club the size and stature of Manchester United, irrespective of the ongoing woes of their post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, remains an exciting prospect for young and aspiring professionals – and that is proven by the additions of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Bruno Fernandes and the like over the years.

There are so many players, of past and present, who have turned down the chance to bask under the Old Trafford spotlight to continue plying their trade at their clubs or move elsewhere in an attempt to find ample success elsewhere.

And that includes striker-turned-pundit Alan Shearer, who remains the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer to this day with 260 strikes in 441 outings. The Englishman was a proven sharpshooter in the top flight but snubbed the Red Devils twice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shearer came third in both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards in 1996.

Born and raised in Newcastle upon Tyne, Shearer turned out for Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and Southampton throughout his 704-game club career. He may never have got the chance to play under the Old Trafford lights, but that was his choice.

Inside Man Utd’s Interest in Shearer

Old Trafford club swooped in on two occasions

It could have been a career-changing transfer, one that would’ve helped to shape his career. But why did Shearer – regarded as one of the best English footballers of all time – reject two potential moves to, at that time, the dominant force in England’s top tier?

Courted twice by the Red Devils, striker-turned-pundit Shearer, now 54 years of age, said that he still can’t stand the Stretford-based club in 2018 as he replied to a fan who asked: “Do you ever think ‘What if I’d signed for Manchester United?’”

With no ounce of regret, by the former centre forward’s admission, Shearer hit back at the supporter and claimed that enhancing his career by joining Manchester United was never on the cards. He wrote:

“NEVER! I couldn’t stand them then and I can’t stand them now!!!”

Shearer’s first chance to bite the bullet and join Ferguson’s serial winning dynasty at Old Trafford came in 1992. The talisman joined Blackburn, leaving Manchester United no choice but to sign Eric Cantona – and the rest is history. The Frenchman was as enigmatic as they came and helped the Red Devils win successive league titles and the FA Cup.

It took just four years for Ferguson and his well-drilled entourage to swoop back in for the sought-after Shearer, whose stock was highest at that point. He had just notched 37 goals and 10 assists in the 1995/96 campaign for the Rovers.

Taking a huge leap, he joined his boyhood club, Newcastle, but former Manchester United chairman Martin Edwards, per Manchester Evening News, once told a story of how Shearer’s move to Old Trafford was almost rubber-stamped in 1996.

“I'd actually done a deal as far as Alan Shearer's contract was concerned, we'd come to a settlement. Shearer had been to Ferguson’s house, spoke to him and assured him he wanted to come. The problem, I think, was with the chairman of Blackburn, Jack Walker, who was not a great fan of Manchester United, local rivals, both Lancashire clubs.”

“He did not want Alan Shearer to come to Manchester United. Shearer was quite close to Walker, who was like a father figure to him, and I don’t think Alan wanted to upset him by coming to United,” he continued before adding, “And I’m not sure Jack would have let him come anyway, whereas he was happy for Alan to go to Newcastle, I don’t think that was a threat to him.”

Shearer Does Not Regret Old Trafford Snub

‘Of course I was tempted to join Manchester United'