Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo became a global superstar after breaking through at Manchester United in his first spell at the club.

His big return to United was ultimately a disappointing one, and the Portugal captain left after just 15 months.

Ronaldo criticised the state of United's training facilities, claiming that the club hadn't progressed behind the scenes since he left in 2009.

When a tall, skinny, Portuguese teenager with floppy hair signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, nobody could have known that he would go on to become one of the greatest players of all time. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo's first season at Old Trafford was far from spectacular, but over the next six years, under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, an icon of the modern game was born.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in that first spell with the Red Devils. He also won three Premier League titles, one Champions League, and a Ballon d'Or to boot. United had won three league titles in a row by the summer of 2009, but Ronaldo felt it was time for a new challenge with Real Madrid.

In the nine years that followed, the Portuguese forward would win everything there is to win with Madrid, and would also pick up a further four Ballon d'Or awards for himself, too. Undoubtedly, Ronaldo will stand the test of time as one of the greatest Real Madrid players ever to have graced the Santiago Bernabeu. He didn't do too badly at Juventus, either, helping the Old Lady assert dominance in Serie A in the three years he spent in Italy.

The Prodigal Son Returns

Ronaldo changed, but United had stalled

Ronaldo returned to United in the summer of 2021, linking up with then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, it would prove to be a fruitless endeavour for all parties. United finished sixth in the Premier League, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and a massive 35 points off the league champions and their bitter rivals, Manchester City.

Ronaldo himself scored 24 goals in 38 appearances but United as a whole suffered. Solskjaer was sacked just three months after Ronaldo's big return, with Michael Carrick and then Ralf Rangnick taking interim charge until the end of the season. Erik ten Hag was appointed in the summer of 2022, spelling the beginning of the end for Ronaldo. The Dutchman didn't envision Ronaldo as part of his United project, and the legendary forward was released from his contract in November of that year.

Still, when you consider Ronaldo's comments around the time of his departure, it's clear things behind the scenes at Old Trafford were not right. On what he found when he arrived back at the club, Ronaldo said: "Nothing changed since I left. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, even some technology. Even the chefs who I appreciate, lovely people."

"I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!" Ronaldo on United's outdated facilities

Ronaldo's United statistics (2003-2009, 2021-2022) Club Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United 346 145 64

A Sign of Things to Come

The writing was on the wall for United's demise

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 to start a new adventure in the Saudi Pro League, and he has, rather predictably, found it pretty easy to score goals there. United, meanwhile, have been on something of a slippery slope, and winning the FA Cup may only serve to temporarily paper over those cracks.

Erik ten Hag lifted the Carabao Cup in his first season and achieved a second-place finish in the Premier League, but there have been a plethora of problems during his tenure that all seemingly came to a head in the final weeks of the 2023-24 campaign. United finished eighth in the league, their stadium is in desperate need of a revamp - or perhaps even a rebuild, and uncertainty remains around the manager's future.

Whether things would have been any less tumultuous had Ronaldo and Ten Hag got along better is up for debate. But one thing's for sure: the foundations at United are brittle, and the club is in desperate need of modernisation.