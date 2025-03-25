Summary Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract at Liverpool is swiftly running out, and Spanish giants Real Madrid are desperate to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen once sent a message to the 26-year-old amid the interest.

The Reds may struggle to keep their right-back, given a lack of progress on talks regarding a contract renewal.

A Liverpool fan’s worst nightmare could soon become reality, as star academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold edges closer than ever to an Anfield exit. Supporters have watched the clock tick down on his contract for quite some time, but the 26-year-old has made no move to extend his agreement, and Spanish behemoths Real Madrid seem dead set on making him theirs this summer.

This will be a case of Deja Vu for many, as it's not the first occasion on which a beloved Reds' asset has jumped ship to join Los Blancos. Alexander-Arnold could be set to follow in the footsteps of an ex-Ballon d'Or winner - the only one in Liverpool's history - and he once gave a look-in to what life is like after making such a move.

Michael Owen Sends Message to Alexander-Arnold

The Englishman is wanted by Real Madrid