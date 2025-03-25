Summary
- Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract at Liverpool is swiftly running out, and Spanish giants Real Madrid are desperate to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
- Former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen once sent a message to the 26-year-old amid the interest.
- The Reds may struggle to keep their right-back, given a lack of progress on talks regarding a contract renewal.
A Liverpool fan’s worst nightmare could soon become reality, as star academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold edges closer than ever to an Anfield exit. Supporters have watched the clock tick down on his contract for quite some time, but the 26-year-old has made no move to extend his agreement, and Spanish behemoths Real Madrid seem dead set on making him theirs this summer.
This will be a case of Deja Vu for many, as it's not the first occasion on which a beloved Reds' asset has jumped ship to join Los Blancos. Alexander-Arnold could be set to follow in the footsteps of an ex-Ballon d'Or winner - the only one in Liverpool's history - and he once gave a look-in to what life is like after making such a move.