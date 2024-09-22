Key Takeaways Henrik Larsson made a major impact during his short loan spell at Manchester United.

Sir Alex Ferguson claimed he 'would've done anything' to keep the Swede at Old Trafford.

Larsson admits that he wishes he could've extended his stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Sir Alex Ferguson was no stranger to making some brutal calls during his legendary career. Arguably the greatest manager to ever live, the iconic Scot led Manchester United through the most successful period in the club's history through the 1990s and the 2000s. This culminated in two Champions League victories, five FA Cups and an incredible 13 Premier League titles.

Naturally, 'Fergie' would see a lot of top names come and go during his 26-year stay at Old Trafford and the 82-year-old was never afraid of letting superstars leave. David Beckham, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo all fell foul of Sir Alex's ruthless squad management. However, it's actually a loan signing that the former coach regrets letting go.

In 2007, a young United side that included the likes of Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Alan Smith in attack were searching for their first league title in four years. To help add some depth, Ferguson enlisted the help of former Champions League winner, Henrik Larsson, whose impact in such a short space of time was profound.

Ferguson's Regrets Over Larsson Stint

"I would've done anything to keep him"

Having plyed his trade for the likes of Barcelona and Celtic previously, Larsson was coming towards the back end of his career when the Red Devils came calling. He was back in his native Sweden playing for Helsinborgs enjoying his off season when Sir Alex persuaded him to make the short-term move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Henrik Larsson managed a combined 237 goals in 344 games for Celtic and Barcelona.

With the Allsvenskan not kicking off until March, Larsson agreed to join United on a two-month deal until he had to return to his duties back in his homeland. He made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut against Aston Villa, while also adding goals in the Premier League and in Europe en route to a Champions League semi-final.

By the time his deal was set to expire, Ferguson was desperate to get Larsson to stay until the end of the season, but the player stuck to his word, something which the great manager couldn't help but respect, even if it was an exit that hurt him the most:

"He's been fantastic for us, his professionalism, his attitude, everything he's done has been excellent. We would love him to stay but, obviously, he has made his promise to his family and Helsingborg and I think we should respect that but I would've done anything to keep him."

Ferguson would later go on to admit in his second autobiography that Larsson had become something of a cult figure in the dressing room and took on instruction incredibly despite already establishing himself as one of Sweden's greatest players.

Larsson on Leaving United

The former striker admits to wishing he had stayed longer

It was not just Ferguson who was sad to see the back of Larsson. The feeling was mutual, as the player himself would go on to reveal in 2020. As per the Manchester Evening News, the Swede admitted that he wished he could've remained at the club until at least the end of the season, but he wanted to keep his promise to his family and to Helsinborg:

"I remember having a talk, some of the players were involved too. I said I really appreciate it but I can’t do it. I promised Helsingborg and they invested a lot of money for a small club from Sweden to bring me home. I felt obligated to do what I put pen to paper. I promised them I would come back home. "Even though United is so much bigger I felt that I couldn’t break my promise. The only regret I have in my playing career was that I didn’t stay on for the rest of the season because I think if I did that I would have been offered a little bit more, maybe an extension on that. The problem with that was that I promised Helsingborg to come home and I wanted the kids to have somewhere they could call home."

The Red Devils would go on to end their league title drought after Larsson returned to Sweden, and Ferguson made sure he was rewarded for his efforts. Despite only being a United player for two months and not appearing in enough games to meet the threshold in order to be given a Premier League winners medal, Sir Alex applied for both Larsson and Alan Smith, who had done incredibly well to recover from a 'career-ending injury' the season prior, to receive special compensation and be awarded a medal each. This made Larsson only the third person from Sweden to claim such a prize.