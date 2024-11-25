Roy Keane is arguably one of the Premier League era's greatest ever captains, lifting the title for Manchester United four times in his reign as skipper, while he is also considered as one of the best midfielders to ever play in the English top flight.

Renowned for his no-nonsense approach, the Irishman often instilled fear in his opponents, and was unafraid to criticise his own players and let them know what the standard was.

But, after bashing his teammates in a MUTV interview after a 4-1 defeat to Middlesborough, with his criticisms seen as so extreme that the interview tape never aired, then-United boss Sir Alex Ferguson and chief executive David Gill had had enough, and decided to terminate Keane's contract.

Years after the ordeal, Keane spoke about the events preceding his contract termination, via the Stick to Football podcast, detailing how his 12-and-a-half year run with the side was over in a matter of minutes through a meeting between him, his agent, Ferguson and Gill - leaving the midfielder stunned.

The Infamous (and Unreleased) MUTV Interview

Keane was unafraid to name and shame underperforming teammates

Keane was captain of Man United during arguably their most successful period in Premier League history, steering his side to four league titles under his own leadership. After a 12-and-a-half year spell with the club, he had won 17 trophies, including seven league titles and a Champions League, though he never featured in the final. This was due to him serving a suspension after picking up a yellow in their semi-final second leg against Juventus in Turin, a performance that is fondly remembered as one of his very best.

The hard-nosed Irish midfielder was also known for having various feuds and rivalries with opposition players, such as that of the Premier League's record-holding goalscorer, Alan Shearer, who he got into a physical altercation with when the two parties met in September 2001, that left Ferguson having to persuade Keane not to retire at the age of 30.

Then, there's the infamous incident with Alf-Inge Haaland, where, after lunging into a tackle on the Leeds United defender, he ended up tearing his own ACL. But while the stricken Keane was laying on the ground, Haaland stepped over him and gave him some choice words over 'faking' the injury.

This was something that Keane would never forget, and four years later, he would exact his revenge, committing a horror tackle which caught his opponent, then playing for Manchester City, high up on the knee, with many arguing that the injury ultimately brought an end to his career.

Despite all this, the club stuck with Keane because his presence on both the pitch, and in the locker room, was so integral to their success.

However, after being thumped 4-1 by Middlesborough in a league clash in October 2005, he couldn't help but release his pent-up frustrations over his teammates in an interview for MUTV. Little did he know that this choice would be the final nail in the coffin for the club, and what ultimately ended his time at Old Trafford.

The Meeting that Determined Keane's Fate

Keane: 'I was in no-man's land'

Despite having become the first team to score 1,000 goals in the Premier League era, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the man to net the milestone goal in stoppage-time, the talk was over how Man United had managed to concede four goals away at Middlesborough.

In a segment for MUTV entitled 'Roy Keane Plays the Pundit' - very apt considering he now plies his trade post-football as a pundit - the captain was tasked with being shown clips of the opposition's goals and then reacting to them accordingly.

However, things took a dark turn, when he reportedly explosively ripped into his teammates, naming and shaming those who had made the mistakes.

According to The Guardian, the segment was supposedly 30 minutes in length, but after just 10 minutes, producers felt his words were irreparable, and no amount of editing could allow it to be publish-worthy.

Alas, with the taping never making it to air, the transcripts did find their way to Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill, and it was at that moment, they knew they had a tough decision to make over the player's future, and it was one which ultimately cost him his job.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast earlier this year, Keane detailed, in depth, how the events unfolded, mentioning how his solicitor was even shocked by what transpired.

My solicitor, who did all my deals, the most relaxed, placid man you’d ever meet, I’ve seen him negotiate – a very good man and knew a good deal – but he almost fell off his chair. Ferguson and [David] Gill went, 'We’ve come to the end and here’s a statement.' I was like, ‘Alright' and he was like, 'What?!' I said, 'Leave it Mike,' and they went out and I said, 'Yeah, I’m out of here,' and he [my solicitor] couldn’t believe it – all within ten minutes. I was home by half nine, quarter to ten, my wife’s gone, 'What’s happened?', I went, 'It’s over.' They still hadn’t done my termination, and Mike was like, 'I can’t believe it’s happening' and then statements came out, then I found out that day I couldn’t go to another team – so I couldn’t play until January.

At the time of his contract termination, Keane was out of the team anyway due to having broken his foot, but with him unable to leave the club until the following January, he went on to express how he felt he was in 'no-man's land', unable to have anywhere to train.

Furthermore, to this day, he still doesn't understand the way in which the club executives went about it, with his relationship with Ferguson still tarnished to this day.

I left Manchester United having not played for two or three months with a broken foot, and I couldn’t go to anyone until January. I was in no-man’s land. Ultimately, it was my decision [to leave Manchester United] because I still had a few months left of my contract until the summer, but I still don’t get how a manager, who I worked with for such a long time – and listen, there’s two sides to every story, I have no problem with that – it’s give and take. I was good for the club and the club were good for me. But, how a manager with all that experience can’t sit down with a player – and I’ve been a manager whose made mistakes with players – but can’t sit down and go, 'Listen, come the summer,' but it was all the way it was done.

When January 2006 rolled around, Keane was able to find a new club, moving to Celtic in the Scottish Premier League.

However, he would suit up just 11 times for the club he had supported as a child, recording a goal and an assist. This came as a result of receiving medical advice advising him to retire due to his injury.

Roy Keane - Manchester United Career Statistics Appearances 478 Goals 51 Assists 39 Yellow Cards 90 Red 8 Trophies Won 17

After entering management between 2006-11, in which he had spells with Sunderland and Ipswich Town, he took on various assistant manager roles for the Republic of Ireland national team, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest before leaving coaching in 2019.

Now, he has made a successful career appearing in the media, having featured on ITV's European Championships and World Cup coverage, while he also makes regular appearances on Sky Sports' Super Sunday, as well as joining his former teammate Gary Neville, and former pros Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright, and Jill Scott on The Overlap.

All statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 25/11/2024.