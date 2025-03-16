Summary Phil Jones served at Manchester United for more than a decade, making over 200 appearances.

He was once left 'humiliated' after interim boss Ralf Rangnick substituted the former international at half-time at Anfield, despite not putting a foot wrong.

Jones went on to make just two more appearances under the German tactician, which were his final outings for the Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick’s brief tenure as Manchester United’s interim boss is often an afterthought in the club’s recent history. Dubbed the "godfather of the Gegenpress," he arrived in 2021 after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal, promising to revolutionize United’s playing style.

However, his reign lasted only until the end of the 2021/22 season, delivering the club’s lowest-ever Premier League points tally. The high-intensity football he promised never came to fruition, leaving fans disillusioned and questioning the point of his appointment.

By the end, Rangnick's relationship with both supporters and even some players had soured. In particular, a certain long-serving defender was left "raging" over a controversial decision, which was ultimately the catalyst behind his eventual departure.

Phil Jones Felt 'Humiliated' by Rangnick

The Englishman served for 12 years at United