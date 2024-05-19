Highlights Lerone Murphy survived a near-death experience to become one of the leading contenders in the UFC featherweight division.

After his win over Edson Barboza, the 32-year-old is now unbeaten in seven UFC bouts.

'The Miracle' has called for a spot on the UFC 304 card in Manchester.

Undefeated featherweight Lerone Murphy completed an unlikely rise to the main event of the world's leading mixed martial arts promotion by defeating veteran fan favourite Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 92 on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old from Manchester is known as 'The Miracle' - and with good reason. Headlining in Sin City is a reality that Murphy couldn't possibly have imagined when he was shot in the face twice outside a barbershop in his hometown 11 years ago.

Even when Murphy began his professional MMA journey back in 2016, the bright lights of Las Vegas must have seemed like an impossible dream. Speaking to The Sun prior to his win over Barboza, the unlikely main eventer admitted that he still struggles to believe that he has achieved so much in his career after cheating death.

"It feels like a simulation. It just doesn't feel real. "Sometimes I just have to pinch myself because it feels like I'm just in a dream. It's strange, it's night and day the contrast. It's night and day. If I look back ten years now, if somebody said, 'Where will you be in ten years?' It definitely wouldn't be here anyway. It definitely wouldn't be here."

As grateful as Murphy is for where he has ended up in his life, he insists that he has earned every bit of his success. "I've worked hard for it, though. So there's no surprise that I'm here. I've worked my a*** off. I've been through a lot. I've dragged myself out of the trenches and we're here today."

The timing of Murphy's breakthrough win over Barboza couldn't be any better, given that the promotion makes their long-awaited return to Manchester in just a couple of months' time when the UFC 304 pay-per-view takes place on the 27th of July.

Setting a good example to youngsters in his hometown is something that's a big motivation for Murphy as he seeks to keep others away from the sort of violence that nearly cost him his life.

"The first Mancuian born and bred [to headline a UFC event]. For my team, I'm trying to motivate the younger guys to see the path. They see what I do in the gym, they see what kind of work I put in. I'm always early, I'm always warming up early and I'm always [the] last to leave. They see the work I put in. So I just want to motivate the younger guys to show them that it's achievable."

UFC president Dana White announced the first five fights for the Manchester card, including a main event that will see Leon Edwards defend his welterweight championship against top contender Belal Muhammad. Murphy's name wasn't a part of that first wave of bouts, but he made no secret of his desire to compete at the event.

"The only Mancunian on the roster. I need to be there."

After impressing on his big night in Vegas, a contract for a major fight later this summer surely isn't far away for the Brit. Murphy was unranked at featherweight heading into Saturday's card, but that shouldn't be the case this time next week.