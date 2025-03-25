Norway hasn't qualified for a World Cup since 1998, but with a golden generation leading the way towards an expanded 2026 tournament, they are desperate to change that.

Led by global stars Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, both in their prime years, expectations are high for Norway. They have fell below expectations by missing each of the last two European championships, even the expanded 2024 tournament as Halaand and Odegaard were at the top of their games. They haven't qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2000.

For whatever pressure is placed on the group from outside, it pales in comparison to their internal expectations. And they're confident.

“It’s definitely the biggest goal for the national team," RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa told GIVEMESPORT. "Our focus is to make the World Cup and I think it will happen.”

Norway started World Cup qualifying on a great note, beating Moldova 5-0 behind five different goalscorers to kick off the March international window. They have a tougher test against Israel on Tuesday.

“I enjoy it,” Nusa said when asked about the expectations. “The higher level you go, there’s more. I try to enjoy it, to embrace it. If people are talking about you, you’re doing something right.”

Nusa missed this window due to a knee injury he's recovering from, though is on his way back. The 19-year-old RB Leipzig attacker is part of the next wave of talented Norwegian talents, alongside Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup (20), Rosenborg's Sverre Nypan (18) and many more.

“I can’t be there for the first two games, but there are a lot of games to play," Nusa said. "It’s a big goal and would be a dream to qualify for the World Cup with Norway.”