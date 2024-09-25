Former Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren has claimed that Erik ten Hag was in the right to axe Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo famously fell out at Old Trafford, leading the Portuguese star to leave for Al Nassr in December 2022.

Ronaldo's first spell with the Red Devils had seen him establish himself as one of the greats of the modern game, his status on that front was only furthered after a big-money move to Real Madrid. He then returned to Man United in 2021 as a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, having been signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and then working under interim Ralf Rangnick, things soured soon after the arrival of Ten Hag. In a recent interview, McClaren – who worked as an assistant at Old Trafford from May 2022 until 2024 – claimed that the Dutchman was correct to drop the player despite the major fallout at the time.

McClaren on Ten Hag Dropping Ronaldo

"If you didn’t run, you didn’t play"

In the 2021/22 season, Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals, showing that he still had plenty to offer. That said, there were, and have been for some time, doubts over other facets of his game.

Notably, as a player in his late 30s (37 at the time), he wasn't able to offer much to the team in terms of work rate beyond what he could deliver in the box. This seemed to be an issue for Ten Hag, who benched Ronaldo in the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign. A high-profile bust-up between the two consequently occurred, with the former Real Madrid star venting his anger in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

Speaking recently about the past drama, McClaren explained to The Telegraph that he felt Ten Hag actually handled the situation well and backed the decision to drop Ronaldo as the right thing to do. In full, he said:

“I couldn’t fault his approach. “He really handled it very well. I said at the time he was the right man to go in. That was shown in the way he handled [the departure of Cristiano] Ronaldo.

“He [Ten Hag] came in with set standards. Set rules. Set way of playing. And if you didn’t run, you didn’t play. He was rigid on that. Which the Dutch are. He knew that was what was needed. There could be no flexibility, no way the players could manoeuvre [out of that responsibility]. “This is what you had to do – or you didn’t play. And he took on Ronaldo, and quite rightly. Other managers have tried to adapt. Erik didn’t feel it was necessary to do that. [Ralf] Rangnick had tried and it hadn’t quite worked out and Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] the same. So he [Ten Hag] stuck to his guns and developed other players."

Ronaldo Premier League Stats at Man United Season Games (sub) Goals 2022/2023 10 (6) 1 2021/2022 30 (3) 18 2008/2009 33 (2) 18 2007/2008 34 (3) 31 2006/2007 34 (3) 17 2005/2006 33 (0) 9 2004/2005 33 (0) 5 2003/2004 29 (0) 4

Discipline Key for Ten Hag

Dropped Rashford for being one minute late to a meeting

In fairness to Ten Hag, it doesn't seem as though he signed out Ronaldo for no reason at all. As McClaren explained, the Dutchman had his non-negotiables which every player had to abide by.

Beyond on-the-pitch discipline, how players behaved behind the scenes was clearly something he felt was important too. For example, he once dropped Marcus Rashford for being a tiny bit late to a meeting.

McClaren recalled: “That was the key thing. He was not afraid to throw youngsters in. On instances like lateness for meetings [that] was well documented, the Wolves one, [when Rashford] was a minute or two late for a meeting on game day. He [Ten Hag] put him on the bench. Granted he put him [Rashford] on and he scored the winner.

"Things like that were important. Discipline was important. Standards were important. Behaviour was important. Everybody knows that about United. That’s what he [Ten Hag] brought. Some people didn’t like that – that’s normal – but he never swayed from it. That’s his strength.”

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag will be an unmitigated success at Old Trafford, with Premier League form largely disappointing. That said, since Ronaldo departed, the Red Devils have lifted both the League Cup and the FA Cup. Seeing as the club had only won three trophies in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era before the Dutchman arrived, this is certainly a positive.

For many United fans, the manner of Ronaldo's departure will always be a sore spot. But in hindsight, they may agree that for the sake of the team, it was best to let the club icon leave. McClaren evidently feels that way and as a man on the inside, his opinion should not be underestimated.