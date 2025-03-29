John Cena has vowed to 'ruin wrestling' as he eyes a 17th WWE world title in the WrestleMania 41 main event against Cody Rhodes. His shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber had the world talking because nobody envisioned the biggest babyface perhaps in pro wrestling history would join the dark side.

The 47-year-old is enjoying a Farewell Tour, which will likely see him face several past foes once he's done dealing with Rhodes. CM Punk and Randy Orton are among his longtime rivals, and fans hope to see him square off with them at least one more time before hanging up his sneakers.

But Cena's ominous warning about 'ruining wrestling' is a threat that should be taken seriously. He wants to make fans pay for 'their abuse', and a former WWE star-turned-commentator knows he's often a man of his word.

Wade Barrett: John Cena's SummerSlam 2010 Win Cost Nexus

It was a Vince McMahon call