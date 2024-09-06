There have been many UFC stars over the years who have had interesting back stories prior to them finding Octagon success, but not many of them come close to being as bizarre or intriguing as that of Vanessa Demopoulos. The strawweight, who returns to the Octagon this weekend at UFC Fight Night Burns vs Brady, has enjoyed a successful start to her UFC career, winning five fights in the promotion in the last three years.

Despite starting her process of learning how to fight 14 years ago, Demopoulos is only just seeing the rewards of a career in combat sports after ditching a stripping job where she has admitted she put her MMA skills to work by choking out the punters who thought they could get away without paying.

Vanessa Demopoulos Was a Stripper Prior to her UFC Career

The UFC strawweight admitted to using her MMA skills to serve as a bouncer alongside her role as a stripper

In an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, Demopoulos opened up about her interesting career past prior to finding UFC success. The 35-year-old explained:

“When I turned 18, I started dancing as a stripper, as a pole dancer, and then someone saw me in the club and said, ‘If you put that same skill that you put towards pole dancing into fighting, you might do something with it.’ So, I was like, ‘Cool. Teach me how to fight.’ That was when I was 21 years old, and I never looked back. I loved it!”

Many people in the job which Demopoulos was working in at that time would’ve taken what was said to her as an insult, however, the former stripper used what was said to her as a launching pad for what turned out to be a successful fighting career which led to her competing for the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

Demopoulos spoke about how she used her then-newly found fighting skills to benefit her in her previous workplace.

“I’ve had to choke a couple of guys unconscious at work, you know. They would try to run off on me without paying me or something and didn’t know they were messing with the wrong chick. They’d end up waking up and politely giving me my money.”

The former stripper explained that the bouncers at the club she worked at weren’t even remotely concerned about punters messing with her, as they knew full well that she could handle herself if anything went south.

Demopoulous is Now Living the Dream In the UFC

She returns to the Octagon this weekend and attempts to fight towards a UFC world title

Vanessa Demopoulos, despite her interesting career past and relatively short time spent professionally fighting, is absolutely adamant that she will one day become a UFC champion, and she has admitted that she is fixated on achieving championship gold:

“One day I will be the champion and I’m working towards that. I know that in my heart, in my soul. I work for that every single day. This is all I think about."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Demopoulos is 5-2 in her UFC career, with one submission win to her name.

She happily admits that she is now reaping the benefits of pursuing a career in MMA. The Ohio-born competitor is fully focused on working hard now that she has the financial stability to be able to focus on her training full-time, something which she admitted worried her when she was in her previous job.

“This is my dream and I get to chase them now. I didn’t have the financial means at the time when I walked away and I was really scared, honestly.”

Demopoulos enters Saturday's fight on a two-fight winning streak in the UFC. Both have come by decision. She will be looking to continue that victorious run against her opponent, Jaqueline Amorim, who has only tasted defeat as a professional on one occasion.