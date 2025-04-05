Summary Competition for England's centre-forward position has always been fierce, particularly in the nation's recent history.

The likes of Alan Shearer, Michael Owen and Teddy Sheringham battled for opportunities against each other, having had their prime years at similar times.

Robbie Fowler once claimed he was one of the best strikers on the planet at one point in his career, but he only managed 26 caps.

For any English striker, breaking into the national team has never been easy. Every generation has boasted an embarrassment of riches up front, from the World Cup-winning days of Geoff Hurst and Jimmy Greaves to the era of Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, and Teddy Sheringham. More recently, Harry Kane's position in the squad has been contested by emerging talents like Ollie Watkins.

Competition has always been fierce, which is why, for some, talent alone was never enough to guarantee a long international career. Even those who could outscore their rivals in club football sometimes found themselves on the fringes when it came to pulling on the Three Lions shirt. One striker in particular believes he was better than many of his more celebrated contemporaries.

Despite his lethal finishing and goal record, former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler managed just 26 caps for his country, much fewer than his fellow compatriots. He was undoubtedly a fan favourite at club level, but he was nonetheless unable to replicate such consistency for his country.

Fowler: 'I was better than Michael Owen'

The ex-Reds forward was 63 caps short of his compatriot