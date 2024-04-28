Highlights Bare-knuckle boxing star Richie Leak was once a bouncer in Blackpool, but 'hated' the job.

A former Blackpool bouncer is now a bare-knuckle boxing world champion at the age of 45. Richie Leak was doubted by many ahead of his showdown with then heavyweight king, Dan Podmore.

Leak stepped in at short notice after a late pull-out at BKB 37 - which took place in front of 1,700 fight fans in Wolverhampton back in March.

'The Viking' was cut rocked in the early stages of the fight, but went on to sensationally knock out Podmore in the third round of the heavyweight clash to win the title.

After the bout, there was a visible cut between his eyes and a nasty gash under his left eye. He also suffered a bloody nose in the first round that turned his beard red in what was expected to be the final fight of his professional career. However, at the age of 45, Leak feels 'duty-bound' to defend the coveted title at least once.

Leak Was Once a Bouncer in Blackpool

It's fair to say he doesn't miss it

It wasn't always like this for Leak, who revealed to the Daily Star that he was once a bouncer in Blackpool before achieving his dream of becoming a champion in Bare Knuckle Boxing. The 45-year-old claims he 'hated' his job as a doorman and stated how much he doesn't miss it.

“I hated it, I can’t think of anything worse. In Blackpool, it’s all stag dos and people on holiday. They can act like idiots because they know they’re not coming back next week. It’s carnage half the time, you’ve always got to be on your guard. “As I got older, I settled down. Me and my partner have been together for 17 years and we’ve got four kids. I can’t be doing stuff like that anymore.”

Leak started training in martial arts as a youngster before progressing to boxing. He started bare-knuckle boxing four years ago and has since fought in many iconic arenas, including the O2 Arena and Dubai.

He added: “I was never the best technical boxer but in bare-knuckle I think it helps if you’re a bit older and you know you can take a shot. And in the heavyweights, it can stop on a dime. You just need to bust someone’s eye open and it’s all over. It just suited me better because I can really fight.”

The 45-year-old Looks Back on His Fight With Podmore

Leak revealed how he was going to go out on his shield

With potential talks of retiring after the showdown with Podmore, the 45-year-old revealed how he was willing to go out on his shield and give it everything he had.

“To get me out of there, he was going to have to kill me. If it was going to be my last fight, I’m going to go out on my shield," Leak, now a removal man, said.

“He was picking me off in the first round. I probably get punched more than I should do, but I’m quite durable. I know I can take a shot. No one’s ever stopped me in bare-knuckle, I know I can weather a storm and I caught him with some good shots. When you clock something right in bare-knuckle, it’s anyone’s game.”

Despite trying to call it quits a few times over the years, Leak now has plans to defend the title, revealing: “At the same time, I’m 45 years old. My knee’s shot. Everything gets harder [as you get older]. I groan getting out of bed in the morning!

“When everyone was asking after the fight, ‘what’s next?’ I just wanted to get my face stitched up and get a beer. That’s me, keeping it simple.”

He added: “I’ve tried to retire about six times. But I’m that kind of character. I need a goal in life, something to focus on. It’s a big part of me. There’s an old saying that goes, the warriors need a war to fight.”