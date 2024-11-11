English football has seen some of the most unique and interesting characters take control on the sidelines to varying degrees of success. From Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho to Sam Allardyce and Neil Warnock, the Premier League, or the First Division as it was known previously, has seen some of the funniest and maddest men take charge of teams, much to fans' delight.

In terms of English managers, Harry Redknapp immediately springs to mind as one who could create viral moments through just his sense of humour and sometimes bizarre antics. But even the FA Cup winner had nothing on Brian Clough. Widely regarded as the greatest Englishman to never manage the national team, Clough was not only a serial winner, but also an absolute lunatic.

It seems as though every player who played under or even just interacted with him had a story to tell about the great man. Whether it be how he followed Dean Saunders home in order to sign him or how he tried to get inside the head of Kevin Campbell before a game, there is very little the Nottingham Forest hero wouldn’t do to get the upper hand on his opponents. Very few have quite as many stories, though, as former shot-stopper Mark Crossley, who revealed in one anecdote how Clough was able to silence Wimbledon's infamous 'Crazy Gang.'

Crossley Explains How Clough Mentally Destroyed the Crazy Gang

The maverick manager shook the likes of Vinnie Jones to their core

Speaking during an episode of the Under The Cosh podcast, former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Crossley explained how Clough was able to win a mental battle with Vinnie Jones and co before Forest took on the Dons. Ahead of the game, the visitors were loudly playing music from a boombox that could be heard inside the home dressing room.

Clough initially asked his assistant, Alan Hill, to politely ask Jones - one of the hardest players in Premier League history - to turn the music down. The Welsh international obliged, only to turn it up once Hill had left. The assistant was then sent back again, where the exact same situation occurred as the music was momentarily turned down, only to be blasted even louder a few moments later. This prompted Clough to take matters into his own hands, as Crossley went on to explain:

"This time he [Clough] gets up and he walks down the corridor. Knocks on the door. Vinnie Jones opens the door. He walks in their dressing room. This is ten to three by the way. Picks the boombox up, smashes it and say 'now play your f****** music Wimbledon,' and comes back up to our dressing room. "We battered them 4-1. When I went to play for Wales and met Vinnie, Vinnie's told me this story you see. He goes 'when he walked in the dressing room we were like 'f****** Brian Clough's just walked in our dressing room'."

It is unclear which game the incident took place in, as under Clough's management, the two-time European Champions only ever scored four past Wimbledon once - a 4-2 win in 1991 where Roy Keane (one of Jones' greatest adversaries) scored twice, though Vinnie Jones was at Sheffield United at the time. The only other alternative was a 4-1 victory where both men were on the field, but that occurred in 1995, long after Clough had retired. The former Derby County manager, however, could have been making a visit to his former stomping ground.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vinnie Jones was sent off in the 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in 1995.

Brian Clough's Managerial Career

Clough won back to back European Cups at Nottingham Forest

Clough began his coaching career as the youth team manager at former club Sunderland before transitioning into a senior role at Hartlepool United. He really made his mark at Derby, leading them from the Second Division to winning the First Division title in 1972. Clough’s outspoken personality and disdain for the football establishment, however, often led to clashes, particularly with Don Revie, the long-time manager of Leeds United. Clough openly criticised Revie’s Leeds team, accusing them of winning through dirty tactics rather than skill.

In 1974, Clough was appointed manager of Leeds United, a position he desperately sought to prove he could do better than Revie. However, his time at Leeds was tumultuous; the players remained loyal to Revie’s style, and Clough's attempts to reshape the team backfired. After just 44 days, he was dismissed, ending his short-lived, controversial tenure at the club.

With legendary assistant Peter Taylor back by his side, Clough went on to achieve remarkable success with Nottingham Forest, where he won two European Cups in 1979 and 1980, cementing his legacy as one of England’s greatest managers despite the bitter failure at Leeds. He would retire from management in 1993 at the end of the first Premier League season, with Forest getting relegated in a bittersweet ending to Clough’s story.

Brian Clough's Managerial Career Club Spell Sunderland Youth Team 1964-1965 Hartlepool 1965-1967 Derby County 1967-1973 Brighton & Hove Albion 1973-1974 Leeds United 1974 Nottingham Forest 1975-1993

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 09/11/2024