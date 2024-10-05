Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is one of the few men in the history of combat sports to compete at the highest level in both boxing and MMA. Fans and pundits alike have speculated for years over whether boxers or MMA fighters hit harder - and the fearsome Cameroonian slugger is in a unique position to weigh in on the debate.

'The Predator' made his MMA debut in France in 2013 and signed for the UFC just two years later, quickly establishing himself as one of the most powerful punchers in the sport. The knockout artist eventually captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship by brutally knocking out Stipe Miocic and defended the title against Ciryl Gane, before leaving the organisation over a contract dispute.

He would eventually sign for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), but not before a brief foray into the world of boxing to take on Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. The unlikely heavyweight boxer lost his fight with Fury after a controversial split decision, before getting knocked out by Joshua in devastating fashion.

Francis Ngannou Explains Why Taking A Punch in MMA Hurts More Than in Boxing

Heavyweight star returns to the MMA cage next weekend for the PFL

During a recent interview with Piers Morgan to promote his first MMA first in more than two years against PFL Heavyweight Champion Renan Fereira on the 19th of October, Ngannou revealed why taking a punch in MMA was more troublesome than in boxing.

"I would say MMA [fighters hit harder]. Remember, MMA fight is like 4oz glove. Sometimes you get hit, not by the gloves, but by the knuckles. So, the sensation is different even if the punch isn't very hard, the sensation is very different because it's like bone to bone."

Francis Ngannou's professional MMA record (as of 05/10/2024 20 Fights 17 wins 3 losses By KO 12 0 By submission 4 0 By decision 1 3

Despite Ngannou's declaration on the difficulty of taking a punch in MMA, he has never been knocked out in his career inside the cage. He was, however, starched by Joshua inside two rounds in their boxing match earlier this year. Ngannou claimed that "something was off" when he stepped into the ring for that fight and he has vowed to improve the next time he steps foot inside the squared circle.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Ngannou outlanded the then-world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury by 37 power punches to 32 in their boxing match.

Related Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Francis Ngannou in Second Round The former heavyweight champion secured the best knockout of his career.

"The first punch, that wasn't even hard, that put me down, that's when I realised it wasn't ok because that's not a punch that would get me down. Like, even in the Tyson Fury fight, Tyson hit me with the elbow, and I didn't even realise I got hit by the elbow. Then I get it in the next fight, the punch that hit my hand first... that wasn't so good. I don't want to make excuses, I lost that fight period, and then I decide to move on. Next time, I will prepare better, I will try to fix some things that I wasn't paying attention to. Next time I should be prepared better."

Close

Despite suffering two straight defeats inside the boxing ring, Ngannou insists that he hasn't been put off pursuing the sport in the long-term, telling reporters after the Joshua defeat: "You can be sure I'm not done here. It wasn't my day. He was way better than me today. It sucks but it's the game. We all know that."