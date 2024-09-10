Anthony Joshua is set to challenge Daniel Dubois for his IBF world heavyweight title on the 21st of September. Dubois, who would see his interim title upgraded earlier in the year, will aim to successfully defend his belt in his first reign as champion. However, it is understood that both British heavyweights have had some in-ring experience together before.

Rumours had circulated in the past that both Johsua and Dubois had faced off in the ring for sparring in the past. The spar supposedly took place eight years ago, in 2016. Back then, AJ managed to become the IBF world heavyweight champion. However, his now future opponent was an up-and-coming amateur back then. In 2016, Dubois was just 18 years old, although the rumours indicated that it was he who came out more impressive from the sparring session.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren was eager to get the word out that his budding star had caused the heavyweight champion to struggle. In 2017, Warren told the press that a young Dubois put the then-IBF heavyweight champion on the floor in their sparring match that took place at the GB performance institute.

Anthony Fowler Makes Dubois-Joshua Spar Claim

Fowler was a Team GB boxer in 2016

Speaking to talkSPORT.com, the former boxer from Liverpool, Anthony Fowler, aimed to provide some clarity on what actually went down between Dubois and Joshua in 2016. Fowler was on the Team GB team at the time of the spar and claims to have witnessed the training between the pair for himself.

"They were just sparring normally. Dubois was really young, so he wasn't really trying to win the rounds," Fowler stated. "I wouldn't say he was in survival mode, but he wouldn't take many risks."

Fowler would go on to describe how the spar unfolded, claiming that Dubois seemed "cagey" when sparring "main man" Anthony Joshua. However, through the description of Fowler, it appears one punch changed it all.

"Joshua must have been a little clumsy sparring him and got caught with a short left hook and Joshua's legs completely went. Dubois could have hit him again to put him to sleep, but Dubois had too much respect for him to finish him off. Obviously, everyone was stood there like 'wow' and Joshua went and jogged around the ring because his legs were like jelly, and he was trying to get his legs back. He didn't knock him out, he didn't hit the floor, but he was really, really hurt. Dubois probably could have hit him again and knocked him out, but he chose not to out of respect."

The boxer from Merseyside also went on to describe that Joshua wanted to carry on immediately with the spar. However, in his words: "Rob McCracken was like, 'Have a little break, get your legs back to normal, and then spar' and then they continued sparring."

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 10/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

What Joshua & Dubois Have Said About Sparring Session

When asked about the rumours earlier in the year by DAZN, both Joshua and Dubois played coy on the subject. Speaking about the spar, Joshua said: "Yeah, [we sparred] loads of times... Daniel apparently took my lights out." To which, Dubois responded with: "Listen, I'm not here to spar, I'm here to fight, so let's talk about the fight."

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will get the chance to meet in a professional boxing fight for the first time when they face each other on the 21st of September, at Wembley Stadium.