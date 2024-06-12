Highlights Erik ten Hag is staying at Manchester United despite presiding over a difficult season.

United finished eighth in the Premier League and succumbed to early exits in the Champions League and League Cup.

Ten Hag won a trophy in his final match of the season, the FA Cup final.

Manchester United began conducting a review of their season off the back of their shock victory in the FA Cup final at the end of May. A call on Erik ten Hag's future was expected to come sooner than it did, but when the decision did arrive 17 days on from that Wembley triumph it was not the one that many were expecting.

Ten Hag presided over a dismal season as United finished eighth in the Premier League, went out of the Champions League at the group stage, and fell at the second hurdle in a meek defence of the League Cup that they had hoisted just months earlier.

Cup Final Euphoria

Ten Hag sprung shock against Guardiola

I was one of the 30,000-plus United fans who travelled to the capital on May 25 to see us produce one of the biggest cup final upsets of the 21st century, and it was impossible not to get carried away with the euphoria of the moment.

Each motorway service station we had stopped at on the way down to Wembley had been awash with sky blue shirts, and confident City fans had been calling into talkSPORT predicting just how many goals their team would score on the way to another humiliation of their weary neighbours. The vast majority of Reds made the journey in hope rather than expectation, and it is in those circumstances that victories tend to taste the sweetest.

Phil Foden was the Premier League's player of the season but it was Stockport's other supreme talent, Kobbie Mainoo, who decided the cup final. United have placed emphasis on the development of young players dating back to the 1930s and the identity of United's match-winner made the victory even more special. For Ten Hag, the win was the perfect way to say goodbye. Only, it turns out, it wasn't goodbye.

Football fans are allowed to let their heart rule their head, but those responsible for making the biggest decisions at football clubs are not. The dust had not settled on the cup final when United's end-of-season review commenced, and as the days passed by without any news on whether Ten Hag would stay or go, the outlook appeared increasingly bleak for the former Ajax manager.

United's decision was clearly not cut and dry - it is no secret that they spoke to other managers, with Kieran McKenna and Thomas Tuchel among them. McKenna ultimately ended up signing a contract extension with Ipswich before Tuchel ruled himself out of the running over the weekend. It may have been that Tuchel exiting the race is what saved Ten Hag's skin.

Even during United's lowest points of the season, Ten Hag retained the backing of a sizeable number of fans. United's matchgoing supporters are among the best around and Ten Hag acknowledged their support on the pitch after the final at Wembley. "Best fans in the world," he shouted while lifting the cup.

Ten Hag Knows He's Lucky

Boss granted reprieve after end-of-season review

Deep down, Ten Hag will know that he is incredibly lucky to have kept his job. United suffered 19 defeats over the course of the season, ended the league campaign with a negative goal difference, and performed dismally in far too many games. Tactical flexibility is a prerequisite for all elite managers yet Ten Hag persisted with a midfield system that was consistently overrun for far too long.

The Dutchman's nadir came when United lost 4-0 at Selhurst Park at the beginning of May, and that's when he came closest to losing the supporters. However, one look at United's starting line-up that night goes some way to explaining one of the reasons why he has been reprieved.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United's eighth-place finish is their lowest in a top-flight season since 1989-90, when they finished 13th.

Casemiro partnered Jonny Evans in the centre of United's defence, and Christian Eriksen anchored the midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo. It's no wonder United were put to the sword by one of the Premier League's most dangerous attacks. INEOS officials took the injuries Ten Hag has had to contend with into consideration when making a decision on his future, given United suffered more individual injuries over the course of the season than any other top-flight club.

That is still no excuse for a club like United to have a season like the one they had, but now that a decision has been made, the only direction that everybody concerned should be looking in is forward. The new season will be here before we know it - and United need to improve rather quickly.